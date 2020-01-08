Khloe Kardashian Is Totally Banging Tristan Thompson Again!

When you're kid, sleepovers mean staying up all night with your best friends engaging in fun, wholesome activities like breaking into your parents' liquor cabinet, and trying to make the first person to fall asleep wet the bed

When you're an adult, the up all night part might remain the same, but sleepovers tend to take on a very different meaning.

Which is why fans are convinced that Khloe Karadashian and Tristan Thompson have just upgraded their relationship from "friends with benefits" and are now on the verge of officially getting back together.

As you probably know, rumors of Khloe and Tristan getting back together began circulating pretty much the moment they went public with their most recent breakup.

Most fans seemed to assume that True's parents had hooked up a time in two in the months since the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, but Khloe's biggest supporters hoped it would go no further.

After all, this is a guy who was caught cheating on her not once, not twice, but like a whole freakin' bunch of times.

But alas, Khloe and Tristan have gone from casual hook-ups to whole nights together, which means a reconciliation announcement can't be far behind.

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together,” a source close to he situation tells Radar.

It seems it all started over the holidays, when Khloe fell victim to the romance of the season.

“She was all over him at the Christmas party, and he’s really playing into it by leading her on and flirting the whole time until they eventually spent the night together,” the insider adds.

Getting handsy at the Christmas party, possibly in full view of Khloe's family?

Yeah, that's bad news for those who are still vehemently anti-Tristan.

But hey, the insider says that Tristan is trying to make up for his long history of crappy behavior -- at least in one respect.

“He's stepped up his game and been a model dad lately, as well as extremely generous and kind towards Khloe," says the source.

We guess that's a step in the right direction.

Unfortunately, a different insider says Tristan likes things just the way they are and enjoys being able to party and hook up with whomever he pleases.

“But the fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she’s totally in love with the guy and wants him back, period,” the source says.

“It’s only going to end one way eventually.”

Sounds like count on another Khloe heartbreak sometime around February.