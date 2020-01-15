Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel: Oh God, Are They Back Together?!

Late last year, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel resolved their custody case. The exes share two young children.

To everyone's collective horror, the two were spotted together at a party recently. Are they really back together?

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was photographed alongside her baby daddy.

She and disgraced former reality star and failed politician Thomas Ravenel were attending a James Bond-motif party.

They looked awfully chummy for a pair of bitter exes who were so recently locking horns in family court.

It is only natural that Kathryn's many fans and followers feared that she was making a catastrophic mistake.

"Be a positive role model for your daughter, at least," writes one scolding fan on Kathryn's Instagram, referring to young Kensie.

That same commenter adds: "This is disgusting."

"No no no no no!!!" another commenter expresses. "Co-parenting, yes. Posing on social media as a couple, oh god no!"

That follower advised Kathryn to "binge watch past seasons if you need your memory refreshed."

That last bit is actually very good advice for any reality star whose partner's douchiness was readily apparent on screen.

"I'm convinced there's a shortage of real men in your town," suggests one of Kathryn's fans in yet another comment.

As captured by the good folks over at The Ashley, Kathryn responded to that particular fan's suggestion.

"Correct," Kathryn writes. Oof.

That's quite the damning indictment of Charleston's male population.

We imagine that the viewers have come to that conclusion based upon watching Southern Charm.

Kathryn, meanwhile, has come to agree based upon her dating experiences.

Of course, that's not to say that Kathryn hasn't had negative experiences with women in her city, too. Remember her feud with Ashley Jacobs?

Kathryn stuck to her tongue-in-cheek responses when it came to questions about her romantic life.

But taking to Twitter, it was actually Thomas who cleared the air on whether or not they're seeing each other again.

"No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along,” Thomas explained.

He added: “And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned."

Kathryn and Dennis' young children are Kensie and Saint.

After Thomas Ravenel's arrest for battery in a case in which he eventually pleaded guilty, Kathryn filed for full custody of her children.

Both she and Thomas accused each other of drug use.

Kathryn also, with witness corroboration, accused Thomas of vile mistreatment of her during their erstwhile relationship.

Normally people are happy to see two co-parents come together to support their children. And, to a certain extent, that is still the case here.

But Thomas isn't just an accused rapist whose own alleged friends admit that he has a "dark side." He's also a colossal jerk.

Kathryn's fans would hate to see her repeat past mistakes, namely entering a toxic relationship with a terrible man.

Unless she gets very lucky, she will always be linked to Thomas through their children. Let's hope that they both stick to co-parenting, okay?