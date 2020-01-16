Kanye West Spends $15 Million on Doomsday Shelter, Completes Transformation Into Full-Blown Crazy Person

Whether you love him or hate him, in at least one respect, you really have to give it up to Kanye West:

The man never tires of imagining new and baffling ways to prove to the world how crazy he is.

Kanye West on Netflix

Kanye closed out 2019 by releasing a gospel album, covering himself in silver paint, and performing in a series of religious-themed operas that he of course wrote himself.

Needless to say, that's tough to beat.

But fortunately, it seems that Yeezy isn't allowing himself to get discouraged.

Instead, he's entering 2020 in truly bonkers fashion by dropping an estimated $15 million on a backyard bunker that he hopes will serve as his family's salvation in the event of an apocalyptic war or natural disaster.

Hello There, Wife

“Kanye’s long-term plan includes building a bunker that will keep him and his family safe,” an insider tells Radar Online.

“He’s planning on laying out millions more for a state-of-the-art shelter beneath the main house where he and his family can escape any danger," the source adds.

“They have enough provisions for months!”

Yes, it may sound like the setup for a Twilight Zone episode in which the family quickly realizes that spending several months locked in a confined space with Kanye West is a far worse fate than nuclear annihilation, but apparently this is actually happening.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Versace

No word yet on what sort of provisions West has stocked the place with, but we're guessing the usual canned goods and preserves have been replaced by 30,000 pairs of Yeezys and a version of the Bible he translated himself from the original ancient Hebrew.

Now, behavior like this usually prompts another round of Kim-Kanye divorce rumors, which makes sense.

After all, $15 million isn't chump change even the West-Kardashian household, and doomsday preppers might be the only people crazier than born-again evangelicals, and diehard MAGA chuds, two groups to which Kanye already belongs.

But to be fair, it seems 'Ye's latest lunacy was motivated largely by concern for his wife's peace of mind.

It's Your Call, But...

As you may recall, Kim was robbed at gunpoint during a trip to Paris back in 2016.

And it seems that ever since, she's experienced episodes in which she simply can't feel safe, even within the confines of her own home.

So Kanye surprised her with the bunker plans in hope that the knowledge that she has a panic room to escape to might help put Kim's mind at ease.

Of course, now she has to live with the revelation that she'll be sleeping next to a paranoid loon every night -- but she probably already had an inkling of that.

