Kailyn Lowry: Here's the REAL Reason I Stopped Doing My Podcast!

Kailyn Lowry is currently fighting a war on multiple fronts.

She's contending with rumors that she's pregnant with Chris Lopez's baby while at the same time waging a legal battle that could determine the future of her popular Coffee Convos podcast.

It's a lot to take on, and Kail is being very private about both situations.

It's looking more and more like the pregnancy rumors are bogus (more on that later), but the court case?

Unfortunately for Kail and co-host Lindsie Chrisley, that's very, very real.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kail and Lindsie are locked in a messy trademark battle.

It seems that Adam Butler -- owner of the Wave Podcast Network through which Lowry and Chrisley broadcast -- filed to copyright the name "Coffee Convos" back in February of 2019.

An opposition was filed in November, and shortly thereafter, Kail and Lindsie filed to trademark the name themselves.

So while the opposition is sealed, and we don't officially know who filed it, it's safe to assume it was Lowry and Chrisley, who are the sole owners of the Coffee Convos podcast.

The likely they assumed they owned the title as well -- until someone brought Butler's sneaky filing to their attention in November.

Butler appears to have abandoned his trademark filing, while Kail and Lindsie's is still pending.

So the matter is mostly settled, but it makes sense that the co-hosts would prefer to hold off on creating new content until they're the official owners of the Coffee Convos name.

There might be more to the story, of course.

It could be a long time before we have the entire narrative, as Kail and Lindsie are currently keeping mum, likely on the advice of their legal counsel.

Lowry announced the hiatus last month, and speculation as to the cause has been circulating ever since.

Many assumed it had something to do with the ongoing feud between Lindsie and her father, Todd Chrisley, who's notoriously litigious, as well as a terrible person.

However, it now appears that's not the case.

“We are very aware that our listeners are very upset,” reads the most recent post on the Coffee Convos Instagram page.

While the page promised that the podcast will return, it did not provide an exact date.

“What would you do if you were owed a lot of money, but haven’t been paid dating almost a year back? Asking for a friend,” Lindsie tweeted last week.

Many have taken the remark as an indication that there's more legal wrangling yet to come.

As for the rumor that Kail is knocked up with Chris' baby -- she's still keeping mum on the issue, while he recently came out and declared that it's all bogus.

You can read more on that situation below: