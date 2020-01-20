June Shannon Pawns Diamond Ring: Is She Desperate For Drug Money?

A couple of weeks ago, June Shannon was kicked out of a hotel because she was too broke to pay the bill. It wasn't the first hotel to give her the boot.

It looks like June is desperate for cash, because she pawned a ring and ran off with the cash.

TMZ reports that June Shannon visited a pawn shop sporting the shady name of Cash America.

This place is located in Stockbridge, Georgia. The time of her visit was Thursday morning.

While there, June offered up a nice-looking diamond ring.

It is described as resembling an engagement ring or a wedding band.

June reportedly did not offer much of an explanation for why she was pawning the ring.

This was a pawn shop, so it's not like anyone asked her why. People pawn things because they need cash.

After the ring was quickly examined to determine its authenticity, June was offered $1,500 for it.

She accepted and made a beeline for the pickup truck in the parking lot.

Now, back in March of 2019, Geno Doak gave June a ring ... though people wondered at the time if it was purchased with her money.

It is possible that this was that very ring.

Another possibility is that it was a ring that Sugar Bear had bought for her, years ago, after selling a turkey fryer.

But Sugar Bear bought that ring for $400. A pawn shop isn't going to offer that kind of mark-up. Usually, it's the opposite.

First of all, it's weird that June picked a pawn shop rather than an alternative place to sell things.

She's a celebrity, so an online market could have fetched a much higher price.

Pawn shops, in contrast, generally market themselves to people who desperately need the cash immediately.

The idea of pawning something is that you hope to be able to buy it back in a short time. In June's case, that seems unlikely.

June has been hurting for cash for months and months, now.

That's kind of what happens when you spend your time living in hotels with Geno and a group of "friends."

One hotel was so thoroughly trashed after an alleged bloody fight with Geno that June was kicked out of it.

At another, she came up short $200 when the hotel demanded that she pay up.

Living in hotels is not a sustainable lifestyle for someone with no income.

Mama June isn't filming her deadly downward spiral for television. She and Geno are believed to be using drugs, which can be pricey.

Last year, June sold her upper-middle-class home for the low, low price of $100,000.

Even with the weird damage to the interior and exterior of the house, that is massively below market value.

June's poor financial decisions with her home and with this diamond ring may simply speak to her upbringing even more than to her alleged drug use.

Generational poverty exists for a number of very complex reasons.

Someone who comes from a background with no money may not be aware of ways to take advantage of what they end up with in life.

There are ways to leverage the property that you own to make more money rather than selling a nice house for less money than a one-bedroom home could fetch.

As always, writing about June these days feels downright grim.

It's not just about drugs and violence and dwindling finances from a woman who was very recently a millionaire.

Many fear that the next big update about June will be about her hospitalization, disappearance, or death. It could come at any time.

We'll say this much -- we're so glad that Lauryn Shannon is looking after Alana. Those girls are going to need each other more than ever.

We're also glad that June cannot touch Alana's money.