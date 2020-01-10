Joycelyn Savage: R. Kelly Girlfriend Arrested After FIGHT With Azriel Clary

Last year, R. Kelly was arrested on sex trafficking charges that were long, long overdue. Even so, some of his remaining "girlfriends" defended him.

As he remains behind bars, his allegedly abusive sex cult is falling apart, and things are getting explosive.

Wednesday, January 8, was R. Kelly's birthday. The infamous and widely despised rapper is 53 years old.

It may warm your heart to be reminded that he was forced to celebrate this milestone while behind bars.

In the mean time, 22-year-old Azriel Clary and 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage have been living in Kelly's Trump Tower condo.

That changed recently, when Azriel moved out.

But this week, Azriel returned to the condo to collect some of her belongings.

While there, RadarOnline reports that she bumped into Joycelyn ... and made a serious and complicated accusation against her.

Azriel allegedly accused Joycelyn, who is one year her senior, of forcing her into having sex with her when she was a minor.

The result was a nasty altercation between the two.

Azriel took to Instagram Live in an effort to document the ensuing scuffle.

Unfortunately, because it's difficult to get into a conflict and also film something at the same time, viewers mainly just heard the conflict.

Azriel then vented to her followers on Instagram and begged followers to call the police based upon what they had more or less witnessed.

She also gave her followers an update on the status of R. Kelly's alleged abusive sex cult.

"The skeletons is coming out. Period,” Azriel announced, referring to the secrets of R. Kelly's inner circle.

“You know what?" she asked. "Rob has been lying to all of y’all, and that’s the sad part about it …"

"He been lying to all . . ." Azriel continued. "And he had people like me lying for him."

Azriel is referring to when she previously spoke up in R. Kelly's defense, claiming that he was not abusive, a captor, or a sexual predator.

"That’s why we never watched the documentary," Azriel explained, referring to Surviving R. Kelly.

"So," she continued, "we got on Gayle King ass stupid as can be."

Infamously, R. Kelly thought that he could somehow explain it all away -- as he had before -- in an interview with Gayle.

The results, however, did nothing to convince the public that he's not an abusive and controlling monster.

It seems clear now that Azriel has some real regrets after being given the time and space to process recent events.

She reports that Joycelyn entered the condo with a "handler" before physically attacking her, implying that Azriel first showed up to an empty unit.

Azriel told police that she wanted to press charges.

Joycelyn had initially fled after the fight, but turned herself in to police and was arrested on domestic violence charges.

"Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault,” Azriel tweeted.

“I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers," she expressed.

She promised: "You all will know everything sooner than later."

In case it was not already clear, she announced that she was leaving R. Kelly, not merely the condo.

R. Kelly was arrested onfederal sex crime charges.

The litany of offenses included child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the allegations that he keeps women captive and specifically targets girls as young as 14, he is accused of keeping sex tapes as trophies.

We are glad that Azriel is breaking away from this horror. We hope that she, Joycelyn, and the others get lots and lots of therapy.