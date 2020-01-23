John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar: Parenthood is Tough!

It's been two weeks since John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar became parents for the first time.

And while the famous couple feels happy and blessed and truly content over life as a father and a mother, they also make an understandable confession in a new interview with Us Weekly...

... this parenthing thing is tough!

“We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” the pair told this tabloid on Wednesday, adding:

“Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her!

"It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families. We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

Abbie and John David also broke their baby news to Us, saying earlier this month:

"Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl.

"She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.'

The infant arrived at 3:21 a.m. on January 7, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces. She measured 20.75 inches long.

These Duggars posted precious photos of their baby not long after she was born.

And also not long after John David talked openly of the health complications that affected his wife during her pregnancy.

As it turned out, Abbie was diagnosed last year with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which is characterized by extreme morning sickness.

She had to be hospitalized on multiple occasions as a result.

'It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum explained in October.

He elaborated as follows:

“She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time."

Yikes. We can only imagine.

At least Abbie isn't alone now as a new mother.

Just within her very own family, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) recently welcomed daughter Ivy... while Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) has little Addison at home... and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) gets to cuddle up with very young Bella.

Us Weekly has posted a picture of all four women and their adorable additions.

We send each and every one our best wishes and we just want Abbie and John David to know:

Don't worry, guys! Grace will sleep eventually!