John David and Abbie Duggar Welcome First Child!

She... is... HERE!

We can confirm that Abbie Duggar and John David Duggar have become the latest members of their famous family to enter parenthood, welcoming their first-ever child on Tuesday, January 7.

Revealing both their daughter's arrival and name to Us Weekly, Abbie and John David broke this blessed piece of news today as follows:

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl.

"She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

And her name...?

... it's Grace Annette!

Grace, for those wondering, means eloquence and kindness and is derived from the Latin “gratia” and ties it to “God’s grace,” while Annette is of French origin, also meaning “grace.”

This also happens to be Abbie's middle name.

The infant, meanwhile, arrived at 3:21 a.m. at 7 pounds and 11 ounces. She measured 20.75 inches long, according to the very proud and excited parents.

The 27-year old nurse and her husband announced the former was expecting back in August, only about nine months after they got married.

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the Counting On said at the time, adding:

“It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

Later that same month, the TLC personalities revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with pink confetti.

Burnett and Duggar started courting in June of 2018.

They and got engaged a mere month later after John David got down on one knee and proposed inside of an airplane hanger. (He's a pilot, remember!)

From there, Abbie and John David wasted no time walking down the aisle, exchanging voews (and also saliva for the first time) on November 3, 2018 in August.

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us,” the soulmates said in a statement, adding at the time:

“Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!"

The journey of Abbie's pregnancy, however, was not always a smooth one.

She was hospitalized on multiple occasions due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a complication/condition that is characterized by extreme morning sickness.

"It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” John David told Us Weekly of his wife's affliction.

“She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time."

Abbie opened up about this same difficulty on a December episode of Counting On. “

I am currently eight weeks along and I’m feeling awful,” the pregnant star said in a confessional at the time.

“I pretty much just been lying in bed, go to the bathroom and maybe to the couch. … Morning sickness has hit me pretty hard. … I’ve been admitted to the hospital a couple of times on top of that.

"It’s been a pretty rough go of it.”

But Abbie made it through and here she is now: A brand new mother!

We send her and John David our very best wishes.