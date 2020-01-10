Joe Giudice Publicly Gushes Over "Hot Momma" Teresa

Joe Giudice is the first to admit that he has made a lot of mistakes. But he doesn't regret marrying Teresa.

In fact, despite their still very recent official separation, Joe is still openly thirsting and singing her praises.

Joe Giudice took to Instagram to share this image of his still-technically-wife, Teresa.

"Tune in tonight at 10:00pmEST @HSN," Joe captioned the pic, "to see my hot momma Teresa."

He continued: "LIVE on the Beauty Report with @amymorrisonhsn!"

"She will reveal to you all her secret on her perfect [TV] ready eyebrows," Joe teased, "with official launch of Bella Brow."

"Love my wife," Joe raved in a subsequent comment that included four red heart emojis.

"Always working," he praised.

"Great women inspirational," Joe rambled. "Stay focused."

He also included a thumbs up emoji. Sometimes, you're so thirsty that your sentences don't make sense. We've all been there.

When someone challenged Joe, claiming that Teresa surely does not use these products herself, Joe sidestepped the comment.

"She is mother of my four beautiful girls," Joe pointed out.

"Love is always there," he expressed.

Joe then concluded his reply: "Family first."

In December, Joe was reunited with his four beautiful daughters.

Gia, who just turned 19 a few days ago, flew out to Italy with her sisters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

On Christmas Eve, Joe shared a vdieo of his daughters arriving at the airport. It was a heartwarming reunion.

But all good things must come to an end, unfortunately, and the girls had to return to the US in time for school to start up again.

The girls getting their educations is precisely why Teresa cannot see Joe any time soon. At least, it's part of the reason.

See, Teresa works during December, so she could not accompany her daughters on their transatlantic flight.

And for the next couple of months, her girls will be in school.

Teresa isn't going to pull them out of school to see Joe, and she's not going to abandon her daughters to see him herself.

As Teresa and a number of her family members and acquaintances have acknowledged, this is all so much harder on the girls.

Teresa is an adult and can handle losing her husband to this deportation. Joe is an adult and will survive, as well.

Gia may be technically an "adult" but, let's be real, she's a teenage girl. Her sisters are all minors.

This is traumatic for them. Their family has been torn asunder by unfinished paperwork and catastrophically bad timing.

While it's true that the white nationalists who are directing immigration policy are not currently focused upon Italian-Americans, the timing sucks.

Immigration is one of the hottest topics in politics right now, which means that Teresa and Joe's pleas for leniency were to no avail.

They can continue to hold out hope, of course, that political winds will shift. We all hope that America's current political nightmare will end.

It may be that the majority of those deported under the current administration are invited to return, and that ICE will be finally abolished.

But right now, that's just a hope and a dream. For now, Joe is just lucky that his deportation was not a death sentence.