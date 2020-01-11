Joe Giudice Breaks Silence on Teresa Split, Makes Very Little Sense

Joe Giudice has finally addressed his split from wife Teresa Giudice.

At least that's what we think he has done.

The ex-convict and Bravo personality just ranted and raved on Instagram in mostly incomprehensible fashion.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” Joe captioned a photo slide show of him and his estranged wife in happier times on Friday.

He then added, in sort of cryptic fashion:

“It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!”

Well, yes. That does make sense.

But it doesn't answer the question of whether any action -- that is, whether one side of this couple cheated on the other -- resulted in the pending divorce between Joe and Teresa.

The twosome were married for 20 years and are parents to four daughters.

However, their marriage has been on major rocks ever since they each pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges in 2016 and subsequently spent time in prison.

Upon Joe's release, hew as relegated to the custody of ICE, prior to heading off to Italy, which is where he's currently living while he awaits word on his deportation appeal.

Assuming it gets denied, Joe will never be allowed to live in the United States again.

Following weeks' worth of speculation and rumors, multiple outlets announced last month that Joe and Teresa had finally agreed to separate.

Neither of these reality stars has commented directly on these reports, however, which is what makes Joe's latest Instagram message so notable.

We just wish it made more sense.

"I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation," continued to law-breaking, adding:

'egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good

"Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things." #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future."

Can anyone translate that for us?

If Joe and Teresa really are headed their separate ways, the former doesn't seem too bitter or broken up about it.

He basically just drooled all over Teresa on social media, just days before posting this weird message online.

Us Weekly confirmed Joe and Teresa’s split on December 17.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told the magazine the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate.”

That same day, Joe posted a photo split of him and Teresa on Instagram, captioning the pics:

“It’s time to let go."

Teresa, for her part, has said nothing at all... but may have a new boyfriend.

The couple got married in 1999 and are parents to daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

They pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and three types of bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, while Joe’s 41-month prison sentence ended this past March.