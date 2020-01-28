Jinger Duggar: Hiding a Dark Secret About Her Marriage?

In recent years, Jinger Duggar has captured the imagination of fans like no one else in her family.

Sure, many are obsessed with the fact that Jana Duggar is still single, but at this point, there's no denying that Jinger is the greatest source of intrigue within the Counting On clan.

As you're probably aware, Jinger moved to Los Angeles with her husband and daughter last year.

It may sound innocent enough, especially since the Vuolos made the move so that Jeremy could study at a local divinity school.

But Jinger's parents were pissed -- really pissed.

In fact, it's rumored that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar disowned Jinger and cut off all contact for several months after she made the move.

They've since come around, and they even paid a visit to Jinger In LA this past October.

But the fact remains that no Duggar -- not even the perpetually single Jana -- has publicly rejected her parents' belief system in the way that Jinger did when she headed for the coast.

The situation has led to rumors that Jinger felt coerced into relocating to the sort of liberal metropolis that probably makes regular appearances in her parents' nightmares.

Many fans feel that Jinger is unhappy in her "modern" life but fears defying her husband due to the patriarchal views with which she was raised.

Now, fans are digging very deep in their search of evidence of Jinger's misery.

And they're coming up with some truly ridiculous results.

“The dark circles around Jinger’s eyes always make me think she cries a lot,” one user wrote on Reddit this week.

“Jinger doesn’t look happy or healthy,” another fan echoed.

“She seems more vacant than usual,” a third person replied.

Another person really veered into psychotic territory when suggested that Jinger looks like she's “being held hostage.”

If you're a regular visitor here at The Hollywood Gossip, you know that we love a good Duggar rumor as much as anyone.

Hell, maybe a lot more than anyone.

But this one?

Yeah, folks, we're afraid this is where we draw the line.

Maybe Jinger is truly miserable in her marriage and hates every second of her life in LA.

But one thing we know for sure is that you can't draw conclusions like that on the basis of heavy eye makeup.