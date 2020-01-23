Jinger Duggar Flaunts Legs While Partying in LA! Jim Bob's Not Gonna Like This!

When it comes to to finding new and interesting ways to violate the many strict rules her parents have laid out for her, no one excels quite like Jinger Duggar.

Jinger has been pushing the envelope for years, and she might be the only Duggar to have successfully wriggled her way out from under Jim Bob's thumb.

She accomplished this, of course, through her greatest act of rebellion:

In March of last year, Jinger moved to Los Angeles.

She and her husband made the move so that he could study at an area divinity school, but Jim Bob and Michelle were not impressed by their wholesome intentions.

In fact, insiders say the couple was so upset that they briefly disowned Jinger and cut off all communication.

These days, the Vuolos and the Duggars have reportedly buried the hatchet -- here's hoping Jinger didn't feel the need to apologize for the sin of ... moving to a large city -- but sources say Jim Bob still has plenty of misgivings about Jinger's "lifestyle"

So we're guessing he really won't be thrilled with Jinger's photo from her recent birthday party in LA.

Jinger turned 26 back on December 21, but tellingly, she waited until well after the holidays were to share the photo below.

“Exactly one month ago, Jeremy threw me a surprise birthday party, surrounded by some of my closest friends,” Jinger captioned the pic.

“It completely wowed me, brought me to tears, and was humbling to stop and see just how many precious individuals the Lord has placed in my life," she continued.

"Thank you to everyone who helped and attended - I'm truly blessed! Love you all.”

On his page, Jeremy shared the same pic, along with a loving tribute to his wife.

“I planned, with the help of amazing friends, a surprise birthday party for Jinger last month! I wanted her to know how deeply she’s loved and what an incredible woman she is," Vuolo wrote.

"It was a special night of celebrating Jinger.”

Sounds like a very wholesome occasion -- but you can bet Jim Bob lost it when he saw the pic.

"Parties? Short skirts?! Los Angeles?! Mother, Jinger has become one of the Vanderpump Rules!" we can imagine him saying before falling to his knees in prayer.

And it seems we weren't alone in trying to picture JB's over-the-top reaction.

“Showing knees?!!! Ma and Pa Duggar will have a blue fit!” one fan wrote.

Another pointed out that Jinger and Michelle have reached an agreement on the issue of knee-flaunting.

“She’s been showing her knees and wearing pants for a few years. She and Michelle talked about it in an interview on Counting On," they wrote.

It's true that mother and daughter addressed the matter on an October episode of Counting On:

"I know a lot of people have had different speculation or ideas or whatever about conflict between us over the matter of pants,” Jinger said at the time.

“We had conversations before I started wearing pants. I shared my heart with them about where I saw the Lord leading me. I was really grateful for their response.”

“It’s ok that my kids may have different convictions than me,” Michelle muttered for the cameras.

A but of a tepid response.

But still more enthusiastic than the response from Jim Bob -- who never appeared on camera during the segment.

In all likelihood, JB is still of the belief that knees are for prayin', not displayin'.

Thankfully, it seems he's finally learned to keep that opinion to himself.