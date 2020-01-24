Jim and Meghan King Edmonds: Former Threesome Partner Revealed!

After Meghan King Edmonds accused her ex Jim of dating their former threesome partner, Jim fired back with his own version of events.

Now, that former "friend" has been identified, and Jim has something to say.

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed that Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' former threesome partner is a woman named Kortnie O'Connor.

Kortnie is a 35-year-old former model who now works as a property manager.

According to the report now confirmed by multiple outlets, Kortnie was the one who joined the formerly married couple in bed at least once.

That is, Meghan has said that their threesome was a one-time thing. Jim said that it happened many times, and was all Meghan's idea.

A rep for Jim Edmonds spoke to Us Weekly later on Thursday to reveal whether or not he has any comment on this revelation.

"Jim has no desire to roll in the mud with anyone," the rep insists.

The statement from the former baseball star continues: "nor does he have any interest in playing this out in the media."

Bold words from a dude who just days earlier accused his wife of having multiple one-on-one affairs with women from their threesomes.

"Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was essentially a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage," the rep complains.

The statement continues: "and she continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen."

The rep gripes that Meghan continues to speak about this publicly "and use this as an opportunity to get attention for herself."

Some would argue that discussing one's personal life on a podcast, particularly as a public figure, is not all that inappropriate.

Apparently Jim Edmonds won't be talking about his ex ... anymore ... starting now and not just a few days ago.

"Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of his children," the rep declares.

The statement concludes: "And he is not going to engage on that level."

Some would take that to mean that he's out of things to accuse his ex of doing and so now he's going to pretend to have the moral high ground.

As you may recall, Meghan brought up the threesome on her podcast, describing it as a one-time thing.

She said that given Jim's past, she had figured that he would appreciate it. She also said that they were newlyweds at the time.

Meghan had said that her friend had been the third invited into their marital bed.

She then expressed feelings of betrayal, given that this friend was seen as Jim's date in Cabo. That is so not Girl Code.

Jim fired back that she was just his plus one and that his date and Meghan were not friends, on the grounds that they had not spoken in 3 years.

(For the record, most would say that you don't date your former friend's very recent ex, either)

Jim also claimed that the threesomes had happened more than once, each time driven by Meghan's desire for one.

He also alleged that he had recently learned that Meghan had carried on with some of these women one-on-one, behind his back.

We don't know the truth of the situation.

Usually, it lies somewhere between the two stories.