Jessica Simpson: John Mayer Was "Sexually and Emotionally" Obsessed With Me!

In her upcoming memoir, Jessica Simpson reveals that she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. She also touches upon lighter topics.

Once upon a time, she and John Mayer were everything to each other. Then, she shut him out and even deleted his number.

Jessica Simpson opened up to People about ending her erstwhile relationship with John Mayer back in 2010.

The final straw for her was when the infamous singer described her to Playboy as "sexual napalm."

"He thought that was what I wanted to be called," Jessica recalls.

She explains her humiliation: "I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that."

"A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about," Jessica emphasizes.

Recalling her immediate reaction to John's interview, she describes: "It was shocking."

Jessica says that the description was a catalyst that "made it easy" for her to "walk away" from John Mayer and their relationship.

Sometimes, one little incident shows you that things aren't right.

"He was the most loyal person on the planet," Jessica characterizes.

She trusted him "and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me."

"I erased his number," Jessica reveals.

Wow. A breakup is one thing. Losing a guy's number is another altogether.

Jessica is sure to emphasize that she knows that John has "publicly apologized" for that characterization.

It's true. In an interview in 2017, he acknowledged that he was "far out of touch" by saying that.

"I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him," Jessica affirms.

"I think he knows a lot of this about me already," she notes, "but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s."

"He loved me in the way that he could," Jessica admits, "and I loved that love for a very long time."

She does note that this was for "Too long."

"And I went back and forth with it for a long time," Jessica says of the erstwhile romance, which spanned half a decade.

She may have fond memories of the relationship, "But it did control me."

Jessica Simpson writes in her upcoming memoir, Open Book, about meeting John Mayer in 2005 and how they began to date.

"Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me," Jessica writes.

In her book, she notes that his obsession was not one-track, rather that he was fixated both "sexually and emotionally."

Meanwhile, Jessica herself worried that she was "constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him."

While the rest of us try to process the idea of finding John Mayer to be intellectually intimidating, we should remember things from her point of view.

Jessica Simpson was widely believed to be an airhead for years ... especially after the infamous "chicken of the sea" clip.

It sems clear that she had self-esteem issues. Because, again, she worried that she wasn't smart enough for John Mayer.

But that misplaced feeling of inferiority had a very real effect upon her.

"He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win,"Jessica Simpson characterizes in her memoir.

"My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink," she shares.

Jessica admits: "It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

She recently spoke of her history of substance abuse as she revealed the root cause of it -- that she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.