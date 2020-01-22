Jessica Simpson Reveals Sexual Abuse as a Child, Battle with Addiction

Jessica Simpson is sharing her truth in her upcoming memoir, appropriately titled "Open Book."

No matter how ugly or troubling this truth may be too some folks out there.

Speaking to People Magazine about the tome, and also sharing excerpts from it, Simpson explained to the publication this week that she was approached about the writing idea six years ago.

"I didn't feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest," Simpson says in the latest issue of People. "I'm a horrible liar."

Eventually, however, the artist warmed to the idea, spilling many new personal details on a biography that may take fans by surprise.

For example, the 39-year-old shares for the first time that she was sexually abused.

At six years old, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend," she writes, according to the outlet. "It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable...

"I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong."

At the time, Simpson was concerned that she was at fault for the incent and felt afraid to share her story.

It took her six years to finally tell her mother and father what had happened.

She was 12 years old when this conversation took place on a road trip.

She recalls mother Tina slapping father Joe’s arm and saying: “I told you something was happening.”

However, Joe "kept his eye on the road and said nothing,” Jessica writes, sadly adding:

"We never stayed at my parents’ friends house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said."

As time passed and Simpson's singing and reality TV career took off, the Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica alum attempted to bury her trauma ... yet found herself turning to coping mechanisms instead.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she writes in the book.

This battle with addiction lasted for years, with Simpson doing an impressive job of keeping it away from the public eye.

But then she hit rock bottom in 2017 after hpsting a Halloween party.

It was then that the mother of three -- Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 10 months -- turned to her friends for help.

"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling in life again," the singer, who is married to Eric Johnson, says. "I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear."

How is she doing these days?

For how long has she been clean?

Since November 2017, Simpson proudly tells People readers, continuing in this interview:

"Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

Therapy, however, was a more significant challenge.

"With work," she adds. "I allowed myself to feel the traumas I'd been through."

Today, Simpson hopes her story helps others find their way.

"It's been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I've come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself," she says.

"I've used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people."

The latest issue of People, which includes an excerpt from this memoir, hits newsstands on January 24. Open Book will then be on shelves beginning February 4.