Jessica Simpson Posts Photo From Kobe Bryant Crash Site, Pays Tribute to Victims

By now, you've almost certainly heard the heartbreaking news.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other victims.

Tributes to Bryant and his family have poured in from all over the world, but the pain might be most keenly felt in Los Angeles, where Kobe became an indispensable part of life in the city over the course of his twenty years as a Laker.

The crash took place in Calabasas, California, a town that serves as home to many of the best and brightest in the entertainment world.

Today, celebrities who knew Kobe during his legendary life are doubly pained to learn that he met his end in their backyard.

One such famous figure is Jessica Simpson, who shared her heartbreak by posting the photo below:

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” Simpson captioned the photo.

“We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.”

Jessica added that her heart “is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment."

She also paid tribute to Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, calling her “the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness.”

In the hours since she posted it, Jessica's photo has become a place for fans to grieve and share their fondest memories of the Lakers' legendary number 24.

As for Calabasas' most famous residents, the Kardashians also expressed their grief on Sunday night.

While many of his colleagues in the music industry were attending the 2020 Grammy Awards, Kanye West was hosting a "midnight mass" for those grieving rhe death of Kobe and his daughter.

“If Kobe was here he maybe grab the mike,” a choked up Kanye rapped at one point.

“If Kobe was here, he here tonight.”

Kobe and Gianna died alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser, college baseball coach John Altobelli and his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife, Keri Altobelli.

The passengers were on their way to Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy.

Our thoughts go out to all who have been touched by this horrific tragedy.