Jessa Duggar Update: Is Her Son's Speech Still Delayed?

In a word? Phew.

In many more words? 

Jessa Duggar has supplied fans with an important update regarding her son.

Ben and His Boys

Just about two months ago, on an episode of TLC's Counting On, Jessa told viewers that her two-year old son, Henry, was a little bit behind when it came to speech and language.

Were Jessa and husband Ben overly concerned? No.

But...

"We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked and see what they think we should do next,” Jessa explained during the episode. 

Jessa Duggar Holds Son

What, exactly, alerted the couple to a potential problem with their firstborn?

Jessa said on this installment of her reality TV show that Henry “wasn’t communicating” like brother Spurgeon, although she added back then:

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on. He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants.

"A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing."

Jessa Seewald on Her Gram

With the help of a physician, the family was relieved to learn this fall that Henry’s hearing was just fine, but they were also told the toddler's speech should be monitored.

“We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Jessa said on this same episode, expounding as follows:

“His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind. He’s on track with where he should be.

"It just seems to be a speech issue. So, at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there."

Jinger With Jessa

Fair enough certainly, and not a terrible diagnosis, it doesn't sound like.

No matter what you may think of this polarizing family, you should obviously wish nothing but health and happiness for their children.

Along these lines, someone asked Jessa this week for an update on Henry's speech.

“We are going back this morning for a follow-up speech evaluation. I think Henry is really catching up!” Jessa wrote on Tuesday, January 7.

From there, a multitude fans responded to the reality star offering tips and advice.

jessa on son

Jessa has said in the past that Henry’s difficulties have been really hard on her -- but, thankfully, she has Ben to lean on.

He's steady as a rock.

“I feel like, especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh, no. He’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” Jessa has said. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be okay. We’ll figure it out.’”

Jessa Duggar Confesses

We're very gld to hear this.

Jessa, meanwhile, has been in the news of late not for anything related to her immediate family.

But, instead, for an alleged feud between some of her siblings and her parents.

Where does Jessa stand in this feud? Perhaps THIS STORY has the answer.

