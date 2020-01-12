Jeremy Roloff is Simply in Awe of His Wife Right Now

Jeremy Roloff isn't just a proud new father right now.

He's also a proud husband.

The former reality star and his wife, Audrey, became parents for the second time late last week, announcing to the world on Friday that son Bode had at last entered the world.

He was a few days late, but well worth the wait.

“He is here!!! ⁣Bode James Roloff ⁣9.2 lbs 21 inches ⁣Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm,” Audrey wrote on Instagram as a caption to the amazing photo above of daddy, mommy and newborn.

"Welcome to the family son," Jeremy later added on his own page.

The excited father, who also has a two-year old daughter named Ember at home, was generous to also share a number of picture of little Bode all by himself.

There's the one above.

And also this glorious one below:

Audrey and Jeremy have been married since 2014 and rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World.

They left that TLC series in August of 2018 and have gone on to become successful podcast hosts and authors.

Jeremy, meanwhile, took a moment online this weekend to take a break from gushing over fatherhood in order to gush over his wife and what she just accomplished.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the 29-year-old said while cozying up to the newest member of his brood on Instagram.

Honing in on Audrey, Jeremy added:

“What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked.

"We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Just a beautiful sentiment all around, right?

Women, you are all total superheroes for everything you go through while pregnant and then while delivering.

Audrey, for her part, also shared a precious photo on Instagram Stories of herself beaming while embracing Bode.

“Home,” she captioned it.

Audrey and Jerremy revealed they were expecting their second child in July 2019, discussing how thrilled they were to discover their daughter, Ember, was going to have a sibling.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” they wrote at the time.

Elsewhere, Amy Roloff provided an equally exciting update to her followers, writing yesterday:

I’m a grandma again! . I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.

Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off.. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.

No word yet from any other of the Roloffs, but we're sure the congratulations will come pourning in soon.

Way to go, Auds and Jer!

Your child is perfect.