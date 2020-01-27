Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Was Happier With Me!

As we've been reporting for several weeks now, it's been quite an award season for the surprisingly large and surprisingly vocal segment of the population who still dreams of a Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reconciliation.

For about 15 years, Brad and Jen mostly steered clear of one another at industry events -- but those days are long gone.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston: SAG Awards 2020

First, we had Jen enjoying Brad's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

(Tabloids did what tabloids are gonna do, and Jen was described as "gazing" at her ex with "adoration." People really want this to happen!)

Shortly thereafter, Pitt and Aniston were spotted talking backstage at the SAG Awards, and with that, fans and the media were off to the races.

Sources close to Brad and Jen have both denied that they're anything more than just friends, but from the coverage of this situation, you'd think they were putting together a guest list and picking out china patterns.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunited

Take, for example, this recent article from Radar Online, which has Jen cackling in victory over Angelina Jolie.

“She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place,” a source tells the outlet.

Yes, this report has Jen encouraging Brad to end his marriage with Angelina.

Pretty bonkers stuff, especially when you consider the mountain of evidence that it was Angelina who filed for divorce from Brad.

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie Split

“Brad’s opened up a lot about his dark days with Angie,” the "insider" adds.

“And Jen has been quietly sharing those horror stories among friends, whilst using them as a means to drag Angie’s name through the dirt.”

The source went on to say that Jen was “floating on cloud 9” following her run-in with Pitt at the SAG Awards.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” an eyewitness revealed, noting that the actress just “couldn’t stop smiling.”

Jennifer Aniston image

That couldn't have anything to do with the fact that she took home the award for best female actor in a drama series, could it?

No, it must be because she she ran into her first husband, whom she got divorced from 15 freakin' years ago.

This has been your daily reminder that Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston dating rumors will never die.

In fact, they'll probably intensify in the week leading up to the Oscars.

