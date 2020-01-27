Jen Harley is Trying to Be Known for Something Other Than Attacking Her Boyfriend

Jen Harley has become infamous for allegedly using her fists against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

But now the occasional reality star wants to be known for something else:

Using her knowledge of the real estate market to get you the best deal on a home in Nevada.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who most recently made headlines for possibly assaulting Ortiz-Magro just a couple weeks ago, has obtained her real estate license in the aforementioned state, according to official legal documents.

She even has a job!

Someone at Realty One Group in Las Vegas hired Harley, either unaware of her controversial past or under the impression that Harley's well-known name is more important than her reported penchant for violence.

We may never know.

Harley had been making some extra cash on the side over the past few years by helping agents flip her own homes.

So now, she figured, why not cut out the middleman and just do it all herself?!?

Having owned and then sold a total of six homes over the course of her life, Harley can now pocket commission for turning this passion into a living.

In addition to being licensed in Nevada, TMZ writes that Harley wants to eventually get a license in California and that she has a house in escrow in Florida she's hoping to turn into an Airbnb.

Heck, as we're typing this even, Ronnie and Jen are selling their Las Vegas home after listing it three months ago.

It's likely for the best, considering the up-and-down-and-up-and-then-wildly-down nature of their relationship for almost two years now.

They welcomed a daughter named Ariana in April of 2018 and almost immediately started tearing into each other over social media afterward.

In the time since, Jen has been arrested on multiple occasions for attacking Ronnie, while Ronnie is facing five misdemeanors right at this very moment for his own alleged assault against Harley in October.

When we last wrote about the couple, Ronnie was telling police that Harley woke him up from a nap after discovering another woman's lipstick in his trash.

She took this as a sign that Ronnie was sleeping with the other woman and beat him up with the lipstick holder in response. Allegedly, that is.

We also believe she currently has custody of Ariana, in light of Ronnie's recent arrest, because Ortiz-Magro has not shared a photo of the little girl in awhile, yet has often mentioned on social media how he "misses" her.