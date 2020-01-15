Janelle Brown Claps Back at Critic, Swears Sister Wives is Real

We hope you're sitting down for this, television viewers.

We hope you're prepared to learn the truth about some reality TV shows.

Are you? Are you sure? Okay, here goes...

Many of them are fake.

It's true! A lot of what you see on screen is scripted by producers, so that, on The Bachelor this season, let's say, Hannah Brown's return didn't actually come as a surprise to Peter Weber.

This was all planned out several weeks ago and the storyline has been used to garner attention and goose ratings.

We're really sorry if this is heartbreaking news that we're delivering and if it forever changes the way you look at various programs on the small screen.

If you're a Sister Wives fan, however, and need a bit oof comfort... Janelle Brown is here to help.

Over the course of this show's first two episodes in 2020, the main focus has been on Meri Brown and how her new neighbors in Arizona basically made it impossible for her to remain in her Flagstaff residence.

The featured cast member therefore had to return to Las Vegas for about a month, before heading back down south after finding a new rental there.

As depicted on this past Sunday's episode, Meri wasn't exactly assisted in either of these endeavors by her fellow Sister Wives.

It was a major source of tension between Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine that none of the latter three women helped their quasi relative move into her new digs.

Did all of this really happen, though?

Or was is all just a set-up to stir up controversy and provide the new season with some suspenseful fodder?

Simply put, as one social media user asked this week, has the rental drama actually been "real?"

Yes, Meri insisted in her response above.

Which, let's face it, is obviously the only thing she would say or could say, given her connection to the series.

On the January 5 season premiere, Meri had to deal with moving again because her new neighbors were displeased with her residing in their neighborhood.

“The neighbors contacted the owner of my rental,” she explained during a confessional with Kody Brown and her sister wive, adding:

“I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second-guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house.’ She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her."

Meri was torn over what to do.

“If I walk away, what does that say about me?” Meri asked.

“Just being a chicken? Is that like, letting them win? Because of their bullying?

"Cause that’s what it is, they’re bullying me, they’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me … If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

In the end, Meri did end up leaving her rental and returning to Sin City for a bit before she found another place in Flagstaff.

From there, some fans questioned why her sister wives didn’t let her move in with one of them, prompting Janelle to reply on Twitter:

“Meri runs a business that takes a lot of room and we have all moved into smaller homes compared to what we had. The bedrooms are full. We didn’t have an option."

Indeed, say what you want about this storyline... but the tension between Sister Wives seems very real.