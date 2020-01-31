Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Male Genitalia, Rape Accuser Claims

It was a day of bombshell testimony in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial.

Jessica Mann, an actress who was allegedly assaulted by the former film mogul took the stand to offer a graphic account of the numerous occasions on which she says she was raped by Weinstein.

Mann reportedly shocked the courtroom by describing Weinstein as "intersex" and revealing that he lacks male genitalia.

“The first time I saw him fully naked. I thought he was deformed and intersex," the 34-year-old recalled, according to courtroom sources.

"He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim," she continued.

“He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,”

Mann held nothing back in her recollection of her assault by and subsequent relationship with Weinstein.

“It was very bad,” she responded, when asked to describe the 67-year-old's hygiene.

“He smelled like s--t — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty," Mann added.

“He also peed on me once."

Asked why she entered a relationship with Weinstein after he sexually assaulted her, Mann revealed that she felt she had little choice.

“I had given up a lot to be in Hollywood. It was a big fight between me and my dad and with my religious background, I thought God was blessing me by meeting him,” Mann said.

“I thought it was a blessing.”

Mann broke down in tears when recalling the first of many times that Weinstein forced himself on her:

“I was panicked because my worst nightmare was about to happen,” she said.

“I was very angry inside and very scared. I gave up at that point.”

Mann says that she sought refuge in the bathroom of Weinstein's hotel room after the assault, and she saw a syringe in the trash can which she believes contained "medicine" that enabled him to maintain an erection.

“I’m just trying to collect myself for a minute, and I see a needle in the trash can, and I flip out, and I grab it, and I look at it, and I remember the name, because I wanted to Google it, and I was,” she said on the stand.

“It was the realization that he stabbed himself with a needle, and there has to be blood because he was inside of me … I was in shock over that.”

Throughout her relationship with Weinstein, Mann believed there would be violent consequences if she were to break things off.

“I thought he was gonna hurt my father,” she said on the stand. “He said to me that he has guys with bats …”

A courtroom reporter for Vulture recounts that "several people in the courtroom rows reserved for Weinstein’s team laughed” during Mann's testimony.

Weinstein is currently on trial for five sex-crime charges, including three related to his alleged encounters with Mann.

The other charges stem from allegations made by Miriam Haleyi, a former Project Runway production assistant who says Weinsein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Mann and Haleyi are among 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

In most of those cases, Weinstein is protected by the statute of limitations, but other accusers -- including Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra -- have taken the stand to offer character testimony.

Weinstein is also facing a new slate of criminal charges filed by the DA's office in Los Angeles.

If convicted of all the charges against him, he faces life in prison.