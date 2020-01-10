Harry Hains, American Horror Story Actor, Dies at 27

Harry Hains, an actor likely best known to American audiences for his role on American Horror Story, tragically passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

He was 27 years old.

This horrrible piece of news was confirmed online by Jane Badler, Hains' mother, who herself worked as an actress and starred in both the 1980s original and 2009 remake of science fiction drama "V."

This is what she wrote today on Instagram:

On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction .

A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.

Badler included with these sad words the photos we've shared above and below.

Hains was an Australian actor who appeared on one episode of American Horror Story: Hotel, along with the series The OA.

He had previously spoken about being gender fluid, telling the magazine Boys By Girls that he didn't think he represented "what it means to be a man."

"I believe we should be whatever we want," Hains said at the time. "It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels."

In this same interview, the actor revealed he had suffered from a severe type of insomnia during his childhood.

Hains also starred in the 2015 drama The Surface and worked as a model and performed as a musician under the name Antiboy.

Badler said in her Instagram post that a memorial service for Hains will take place in Los Angeles, specifically writing:

"If you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com."

Hains frequently shared photos and messages on Instagram.

In the weeks before his passing, he had traveled to Costa Rica and wrote of both that trip and his life in general:

"These days, I'm letting God handle all things above me. The things I can't change are the reasons you love me."

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

May Harry Hains rest in peace.