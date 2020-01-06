Golden Globes 2020: All the (Shocking) Winners!by Hilton Hater at .
The Golden Globe Awards honor the very best on both the big screen and the small screen.
And the ceremony also serves alcohol!
With Ricky Gervais once again serving as host, the casual -- albeit important and sometimes predictive -- event aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Did Marriage Story have a happy ending? Did Bombshell explode in a confetti of success? Did Fleabag's hot priest sizzle on stage? Can we continue to come up with really awful puns based on the year's biggest films and shows?
Probably.
But we won't waste our time doing so here.
Instead, we'll just ask readers to scroll down in order to see who/what took home the main prizes...
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
WINNER Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
The Morning Show
WINNER Succession
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
WINNER Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
WINNER Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
WINNER Missing Link
The Lion King
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
WINNER Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Politician
WINNER Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
WINNER “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
WINNER Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
WINNER Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
WINNER Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Loudest Voice
WINNER Chernobyl
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch-22
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Thomas Newman, 1917
WINNER Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
WINNER Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER Awkwafina, The Farewell
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
WINNER Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
WINNER 1917