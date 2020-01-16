Farrah Abraham: I'm Petrified to Use My New Vagina!

by at .

Farrah Abraham has tremendous news for single men around the world:

She has no immediate plans to sleep with any of you!

Farrah Abraham is Plastic

About a month after rejuvenating her vagina -- yes, you read that sentence correctly -- the former Teen Mom OG star has spoken to TooFab about the allegedly improved private part and admitted that it hasn't really been put to use just yet.

In the context of sexual intercourse.

By which we mean, nary a penis has been inserted into this opening since it underwent its most recent changes.

Is this because it's gross and ugly and the procedure was a disappointment to Abraham, who has undergone similar surgeries on mulitple occasions?

Farrah Abraham for WEtv

Heck no, she tells the aforementioned website, proudly exclaiming that my "vajayjay's looking better than ever."

The noninvasive procedure didn't hurt, either, Farrah says, adding that the recovery took about a week and "my vagina doesn't miss anything that [the doctor] cut, so I'm like, 'Hey, okay! It's like a divorce!'"

In that case, what's the delay?

Why hasn't Abraham gone ahead and slid some erect and enthusiastic D into this fresh and healthy new V, if you catch our fairly obvious and totally disgusting drift?

Farrah Strikes a Pose

"I don't date right now," Farrah replied when asked a sanitized version of this same question, honing in on her lady part and adding:

"I don't know if my vagina's ready to date, really. I mean, it's like tight, it's tight. I'm scared. I'm scared to use it! Don't break it!"

"I definitely think it's like a reborn virgin situation," she added with a laugh.

We're very sorry, readers. We apologized for every word of this article. It's simply our job as a celebrity gossip blog to bring them to you.

Farrah In Venice

It was Farrah's controversial vaginal use, of course, that got her fired by MTV way back in the day.

Teen Mom producers took issue with Abraham's participation in some amateur adult film/webcam work and dropped her from the show in early 2018.

She continues to comment on various aspect of the franchise and the various plights of many of its stars, but mostly just stays relevant these days by putting her medical procedures on social media and exploiting her young daughter.

Back to her stagnant dating life, however...

Wait, She Brought Sophia?

Farrah insists that she hasn't broken in her updated vagina purely due to personal preference; not due to a lack of opportunity.

"I have men all the time pull over their cars and be like, 'Oh, my God! I need your number! I wanna take you on a date!' Everywhere," the ex-reality star claims.

"I mean, I get asked, people are like, 'I wanna marry you!' Every day. I'm like, 'What?!' Like, 'I don't even know you! I don't know you from Adam.' Like, 'I don't know you!'"

We absolutely believe her.

YIKES, Farrah

Whenever Farrah does again return to Pound Town, she has advice for her perspective partner.

She's heard about how some men are very insecure about their bedroom abilities and this is how she says to get past such a fear:

"I would do some daily affirmations.

"If I was a man and I was feeling insecure, 'I'm great at sex! I'm gonna attack that sex!' I'm saying, if you're in a relationship, you better [say] daily affirmations and positive stuff -- like those good Christian men do, what those good pastor husbands do."

It's true. We all know how well pastor husband can f-ck.

Farrah Abraham: Savaged on Instagram After Visiting Baby Daddy's Grave
Farrah Abraham is the star of Teen Mom and the mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham. Sophia's father (Derek Underwood) was killed in a car...
