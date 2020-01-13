Ember Roloff Welcomes Home Baby Brother with Cutest Sign of All-Time

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have one very precious reason to be excited these days.

And another very precious reason to have no worries whatsoever.

Allow us to explain...

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff and Baby

The former Little People, Big World stars welcomed their second child into the universe late last week, announcing to social media followers that they're now parents to a boy named Bode James.

“He is here!!! ⁣Bode James Roloff ⁣9.2 lbs 21 inches ⁣Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm,” Audrey wrote on Instagram as a caption to some amazing pictures of her newborn.

This, as mentioned above, is why the husband and wife are pretty excited right now.

As for why they maybe would have been nervous prior to their son's arrival?

Auds, Jer and Bode

It's because they already have a daughter named Ember.

She's just over two years old and it would be very understandable for a toddler at that age to be jealous of a newborn, you know?

In case Audrey and Jeremy were concerned this would be an issue, though, Ember went ahead over the weekend and put their worries to ease in the cutest way one can imagine.

Just consider the image below:

Ember Welcomes Bode

It's taken from a video Audrey reposted from sister Margo Botti’s Instagram Story -- and it features the adorable two-year-old as her most adorable.

“Brother,” Ember says in the footage ... as she paints some yellow paint on a square piece of white poster board.

When Margo tells Ember her brother’s nickname, “Bodey,” little Ember repeats “Bodey” about six times as she continues to draw and decorate with her yellow paint.

Once she's finished, she askes her aunt, “That’s alright?”

It sure it, as you can see here.

Bode Roloff

Audrey, naturally, could not get enough of her daughter welcoming her tiny brother in such cute fashion.

“I think she’s gonna be a great big sis,” Margo captioned the memorable clip.

Shortly after his son’s birth, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a sweet moment he captured while cuddling baby Bode.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the former reality TV star said, adding:

“What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked.

"We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy."

Bode Roloff Photo

Amy Roloff has also had a chance to meet her grandson, posing the following snapshot online and writing as an affiliated message:

"I’m a grandma again!. I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.

"Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off.

"I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love."

Matt Roloff and Bode

Finally, Matt Roloff just posted this new picture, gushing over his latest loved one as follows:

This little fella is definitely a muffin man! #grandpaloveshisgrandkids.

Bode's arrival comes just over a month after Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed a baby of their own, a girl named Lilah.

Check out snapshots of this newborn here!

