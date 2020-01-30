Duggar Women Accused of Creepy Behavior Toward Husbands

There are many, many ways in which the Duggars are not like your typical family.

We've discussed at length the most obvious of those, such as the bizarre Duggar courtship rules and the dress code that women in the family are forced to follow until the time when they marry and move out on their own.

But there are less obvious ways in which the Duggars behave like weird, godly automatons.

Take for example, their habit of striking an uncomfortable-looking pose in order to gaze adoringly at their husbands.

There are two theories as to why the Duggar women adopt this stance just about every time they're on camera with their husbands;

1. It's one of the only ways they're permitted to show affection.

Remember those courtship rules we mentioned?

Yeah, they're very, very strict.

Duggar couples aren't allowed to kiss or even "front-hug" before marriage.

They're permitted to hold hands, but palm-to-palm contact is restricted to 10-15 seconds.

So since young Duggar women can't show affection with their bodies, they do it with their eyes.

Makes sense. It's weird as hell, but it makes sense.

The second theory is that the Duggar gals learned the behavior from the matriarch who came up with that whacky dress code, as well as many of the other bonkers rules that dictate life under Jim Bob's roof.

Rumor has it that when the Duggars first rose to fame, Michelle needed a way to convey to the audience that her love and respect for her husband knows no bounds.

But pawing at him on camera would not be considered very godly.

And so, back when the Duggars were just a Discovery Channel oddity with a scant 15 kids, the "Duggar gaze" was born.

Undying reverence for one's husband is an article of faith for the Counting On clan, and it seems they've all decided that casting their eyes husband-ward in order to convey that reverence is a very conscious act.

“I’ll share this advice with Jill so she knows that she’s got to be a wife first and then later, Lord willing, she’ll be a mother,” Michelle said after Jill Duggar got engaged to Derick Dillard.

“Her responsibility before God and Derick needs to come first. It’s not just me and the Lord; it’s me and the Lord and my husband."

If she had known the many ways in which Derick would clash with Jim Bob, she might have withheld that advice.

But that's a discussion for another time ...