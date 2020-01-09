Duane Chapman Fires Back at Daughter, Defends Alleged New Girlfriend

In recent tweets, Duane Chapman's daughter Lyssa warns that his new alleged girlfriend is trying to replace Beth, who passed away last June.

Now, Duane is giving an interview on the topic, and accusing his own adult children of abandoning him.

Moon Angell was Beth Chapman's assistant, but Lyssa says that Moon is already trying to replace Beth in Duane's life in every sense.

Now, Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman is firing back, giving an interview to RadarOnline.

"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years," Duane insists.

He adds: "She has been with my family through many ups and downs."

He also points out that the people who are no longer part of his day-to-day life don't have any high ground on which to call out those by his side.

“All my children are grown and gone on their own," Duane notes.

The titular star of Dog's Most Wanted then complains: "There’s no one left to help me!"

It is unclear what sort of day-to-day help the 66-year-old (67 in Feburary!) reality star requires.

"Moon is experienced," Duane praises.

He says that this makes her helpful, remarking: "It’s just that."

"Who knows what my future holds," Duane readily admits, appearing to be open to the possibility that he and Moon may become closer.

He then expresses: "But right now I need her."

Duane may sound vaguely open to romance in the future, but he insists that the late Beth Chapman's shoes can never be filled.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,": he affirms.

Duane continues: "but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad."

He has been extremely open about his devastating grief, admitting that his mourning has even compromised his physical health.

"I know Almighty God hears my broken heart," Duane, who is a devout and vocal Christian, expresses.

He reasons: "and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman."

"But,' Duane clarifies, "I asked him for a friend."

He then suggests that Moon Angell is a gift of providence, saying: "And he gave me Moon."

But Lyssa has spent the past month tweeting her outrage at Moon, whom she sees as an infiltrator worming her way into the Chapman amily.

"You’re disgusting woman,” she accused in a tweet on December 18.

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife," she accused, "who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to ..."

"... Is the lowest scum on the planet!" Lyssa declared.

"Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before," Lyssa's insults continued.

Clearly, she feels betrayed that someone so close to her family would allegedly become entangled (or try to) with her dad.

And it doesn't sound like Lyssa ever cared for her very much.

She then declared: "God will get you MARY!!!."

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?" Lyssa asked recently.

She added: "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? "

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN," Lyssa acknowledged in the tweet. "His money. His dynasty."

"But you can guarantee," she vowed, "that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this,"