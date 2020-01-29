Dog the Bounty Hunter: Did He Really Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell?!?

Things may soon be getting very awkward within the Chapman household.

And we mean very, very, VERY awkward.

In a new teaser from Duane Chapman's upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the Dog’s Most Wanted star certainly appears to propose his fairly new girlfriend, Moon Angell, seven months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman‘s death from cancer complications.

This isn't mere speculation, either.

Nor is this a case of parsing words and/or looking desperately for smoke when there's no real fire.

In the aforementioned preview, Chapman comes right out and says the following:

Moon Angell, will you marry me?

The question seems to come out of nowhere, as both Dr. Oz and Angell respond to Chapman's proposal with a look of legitimate shock on their faces.

The clip does NOT feature Angell's actual, verbal response to Chapman's stunning question, however.

Along with the sneak peek, which his team posted on social media, Dr. Oz wrote this as a caption:

"A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight."

The full Dr. Oz episodes airs on Monday, February 3 -- and we can think of at least one person who will likely be tuning in for it:

Duane's daughter, Lyssa Chapman.

Not long after rumors of her dad having moved on from her mom with Angell, who worked as Beth's assistant, Lyssa blasted the alleged romance, Tweeting:

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?

Added Lyssa earlier this month:

If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?

It's pretty clear Lyssa questions Angell's motives and her timing and her general moral aptitude for dating Duane so soon after Beth passed away.

Yes, Lyssa is aware that she has no power to control her dad -- or her brother, for that matter. But she still has felt a need to weigh in.

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN," she also wrote. "His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."

Quite the opposite, in fact.

She's now on record as trashing Angell in very harsh fashion.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa wrote in a Tweet to Angell.

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

Duane has since defended Angell, firing back at his daughter as follows:

"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs."

This would sort of be Lyssa's entire point and objection to the romance... but we really don't wanna get in the middle here.

The potential on-air proposal and an actual engagement between Angell and Dog the Bounty Hunter would be a very unfortunate chapter in the life of this family.

They've all been reeling for several months already, following Beth's passing and Duane admitting that he considered suicide shortly after.

On Tuesday, hours after the Dr. Oz promo featuring her father and Moon was released, Lyssa wrote:

"I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet."

She did, however, respond to a Tweet that reminded her of “a man’s need for a woman and not to be alone," making it clear once again what she thinks of Angell by writing:

"A need for a con artist?”

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September of 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51.

In an interview with People Now in October, Dog said he was nowhere near ready to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he said back then. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”