Derick Dillard: The Duggars Are Lying Jerks ... But I Still Love 'Em!

By now, you've probably heard about the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar.

Now, this is not the first report of internal strife within the Duggar clan, and it certainly won't be the last.

But it is the first time that a Duggar beef has played out so publicly.

In most cases, Jim Bob and Michelle guard their privacy to an obsessive degree and exercise strict control over what information is made available to fans.

No easy feat when you have 19 kids and a long-running reality show about your family life, but the Duggars do their best.

Perhaps it's for that reason that Derick has made social media his weapon of choice.

On Twitter and Instagram, Dillard has not held back in expressing his feelings toward his controversial father-in-law.

Derick claims that Jim Bob stole money from his kids and executed shady, backdoor deals with TLC which were designed to cheat the younger Duggars out of their earnings.

Derick has even hinted at the possibility of future lawsuits against both TLC and Jim Bob.

“We were made to believe … that we would be sued if we refused [to film],” he recently tweeted.

“Once we became more enlightened, we realized we could easily defend ourselves … against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

The holiday season highlighted the severity of the conflict, as the Dillards celebrated Christmas at home, several miles from the rest of the Duggar clan, who gathered at the family "compound" for the occasion.

All of this has raised an interesting question -- is there any remaining love between Derick and his in-laws?

One fan decided to go straight to the source and ask Derick directly -- and many were surprised by his answer.

Yes, as In Touch Weekly points out, Derick replied with a simple, one-word affirmative.

Many fans replied expressing their shock, but the comment is actually in line with what Derick has been saying the whole time.

Throughout this messy situation, Jill's husband has insisted that he doesn't hate Jim Bob -- he just doesn't appreciate getting screwed out of what's rightfully his.

“[There are] no hard feelings,” he recently wrote on Instagram.

“There are just more things we are aware of now. The truth will always set you free," he added.

“I haven’t trash talked [the family], just answered questions that others should know about us so they’re no longer deceived like we were.”

Look, obviously there are some hard feelings, and Derick has engaged in behavior that many would describe as trash-talking.

But at the same time, the guy is working as a Grub Hub driver while trying to support a wife and two kids -- we can see why he might be feeling a little salty toward Jim Bob at the moment.