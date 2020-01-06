Derick Dillard: I Love Science... But Hate My In-Laws!

Derick Dillard just took a not-so-subtle shot at the famous family into which he has married.

And not for the first tiime in recent memory, either.

The former reality star -- who has two sons wife wife Jill Duggar, yet a very poor relationship with her parents -- responded to a question late last week about his religious beliefs.

As a member of the Duggar clan, even if it's not by blood, Dillard is known as a rather conservative Christian.

He didn't even kiss his wife on the lips before they were married, that's how committed he is to the extreme Duggar cause.

In other evidence of his dedication to a certain Big Man Upstairs, Dillard sent New Year's Day wishes to his followers back on January 1 -- but he didn't do so by raising a virtual glass of champagne in their honor of anything.

Instead, he basically bowed his head over Twitter.

“Happy New Year! May we follow the Lord Jesus more closely in 2020 than ever before!” Derick wrote just as the calendar flipped a few days ago, to which a disgruntled social media user replied as follows:

"I’d perhaps look closer to science, but that’s me," the individual wrote.

However, Derick actually noticed this response and didn't let it pass by without comment, making his feelings on the topic clear.

“I support science 100 percent,” he insisted on January 2.

What does this message have to do with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Perhaps nothing at all.

Or perhaps Derick saw this issue as yet another one on which he could disagree with his in-laws, who we simply assume have various doubts over the role science plays in society versus the role God plays, in their view.

And, look, we're not here to pick a side in this simmering feud, okay? We're just here to report on it.

Over the past few weeks, Dillard has seized on every opportunity to shade the Duggars, most notably Jim Bob, who Derick says has banned him and Jim from his home.

Derick has also gone off in detail about the unceremonious way he was dumped by TLC, along with the way he was allegedly duped into receiving almost no money from his time on that network.

“No chance of that unless something changes,” Derick replied last month when asked if he and Jill would appear on Counting On, adding:

“The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces.”

Yes, Jill made a recent cameo on that program when sister Jessa went into labor...

... but Derick says that was an exception that almost didn't even happen -- due to Jim Bob being a bitter jerk.

"We’re not allowed at the house when [Jim Bob] isn’t there,” Derick wrote on Instagram a few days ago.

“Jill even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we go it cleared with JB."

Dillard proceeded to claim that Jim Bob has withheld money from him, Jill and the rest of the adult kids who filmed for the Duggar reality shows.

“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but rather, it was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form of reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc.” Derick alleged.

“But not any actual pay on top of that."

Might Derick take legal action now that he knows differently?

“We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we would be sued if we refused,” he continued at the time, concluding:

“However, once we became more enlightened, we realized we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC."

Will one actually be filed? We'll soon see.

In the meantime, Derick will keep trolling his in-laws... by gushing over his wife's short hairdo!