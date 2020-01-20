Derick Dillard: I Got Fired By TLC on Purpose!

It may be hard to believe, but it's been over two years since Derick Dillard was fired from Counting On.

For reasons that defy explanation, Derick's wife, Jill Duggar, quit the show as a gesture of solidarity.

We're sure Derick appreciated it at the time, but maybe not so much now that he and his wife are attempting to raise two kids with no full-time income, and he's working as a Grub Hub driver.

Though it all went down back in 2017, Derick's firing is still on the mind of Duggar fans.

And that's primarily because he simply won't stop talking about it.

At first, Derick denied that he was fired and insisted that he and Jill reached a joint decision to leave the show.

“They won’t tell you that I was fired because I wasn’t. We wanted to leave and they didn’t want us to. That’s the truth,” Derick tweeted at one point.

Of course, that's a lie, and we know it's a lie.

Derick was fired for harassing TLC star Jazz Jennings on Twitter, and there's documentation that proves this.

But that doesn't mean Derick is lying about every aspect of his estrangement from TLC and the rest of the Duggar clan.

In fact, in his recent revelations about Jim Bob's shady business dealings and alleged mistreatment of his children, it appears that Derick is being shockingly truthful.

“Jill even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with JB,” he recently posted.

Derick went on to argue that Jim Bob “pressured” an “abuse victim” (i.e., Jill) “to continue filming when we tried to quit, just so they could continue with Jill & Jessa: Counting On after 19K&C.”

On Reddit, many fans have interpreted these comments as part of Derick's attempt to re-frame the events of his termination.

One fan suggested that Derick is attempting to craft a narrative in which his bullying of Jennings comes off as “a strategic way to get off the show, because as he said, it was driving them to the brink of insanity, further making an abuse victim film so the show could go on."

“He threw himself onto a chopping block for his wife … and it worked,” the fan wrote.

Shockingly, Dillard “liked” this comment, which seemed to suggest that he agreed with the viewer's version of events.

But as many other redditors pointed out, the theory crumbles under the slightest scrutiny, and the idea that Derick was thinking that far in advance is flat-out absurd.

“Strategic? Probably not. This comment just makes him look good. He meant what he said about Jazz Jennings,” one Reddit user noted.

“Is Derick getting ready to ride in on a giant horse to save Jill from all wrong now? I just don’t believe this new framing of the narrative,” another noted.

So if you're keeping score at home, it seems Derick tells the truth about Jim Bob, but lies constantly when it comes to TLC or his own actions.

Fortunately, the guy is such a bad liar that it's easy to keep track.