Derick Dillard: Evil TLC Tried to Forced Jill Duggar to Promote Counting On!

Derick Dillard is really going out his way these days to disparage the reputation of his former employer.

As any follower of the Duggar family must be aware of by now, Jill's husband has it out for both is father-in-law and also for TLC, recently alleging that the network edited him and his immediate family out of a Counting On episode that paid tribute to Mary Duggar.

This may or may not be true.

But at least the complaint is timely, you know?

Mary sadly passed away in 2019 and TLC only just aired an installment that centered around her memorial.

In a subequent message, however, Dillard responded to a three-year-old tweet yesterday, putting TLC on blast for supposedly trying to “force” his wife, Jill Duggar, to be in a promotional photo for Counting On.

Yes, the guy just went back THREE YEARS to call producers out for this act.

While hopping on Twitter on Friday, January 17, the ex-reality star replied from a Tweeted posted in February of 2016 and wrote:

Notice how we were not a part of the promotional for this. They tried to force Jill to be in the promotional pic for this show, but we refused. So they just inserted other sisters from the home.

As you can see below, the Tweet about which Dillard took issue teased the return of Counting On back in the day.

Over the past few weeks, Dillard has made it clear that he and his wife will never again appear on this show.

On December 26, the father of two said on social that there was “no chance” a return would happen unless significant changes were made.

“The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory,” Derick wrote. “We are now trying to pick up the pieces.”

Sounds extreme, but who are we to judge we guess.

Along sort of similar lines, when Dillard was asked about his salary for the series, he replied that he and Jill were originally under the impression the family didn’t make any money from it.

Then they learned the truth.

The former TV personality eventually alluded to the “extreme emotional pressure from within and without” his relatives to appear on the program, which ultimately led to a “painful burning of bridges.”

Dillard has often, of late, blamed Jim Bob Duggar for lying to him and for forcing him to film.

Derick has ominously referred to "legal/financial threats" if he and Jill didn't appear on Counting On episodes, although it's unclear whether he meant these would come from TLC or Jim Bob.

Heck, it's unclear in general of Dillard is even telling the truth in all of this.

He was reportedly fired by TLC a long time ago for making homophobic comments, something very much worth remembering.

When it comes to this controversial family, pretty much every member is in the wrong at all times.