Denise Richards Addresses Rumors of Open Marriage, Affair With Brandi Glanville

Say what you will about Brandi Glanville, the woman is currently putting on a master class in the art of clinging to relevancy.

Last week, Glanville claimed to have hooked up with Denise Richards.

Not only that, Brandi insisted that she and Denise were long-term lovers who engaged in an affair that went on for several months.

The problem there is that Denise is married, and she says Brandi's claims are complete nonsense.

Given her long history of brazen fabrications -- Brandi lies the way most people draw breath -- it's not surprising that most people have assumed this is part of Glanville's ongoing effort to recapture her status as a full-time housewife.

Whatever the case, Denise is not amused, a fact she's makes clear at every opportunity.

"Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

“Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened," the insider added.

"All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship."

Well, we guess that's no great surprise.

Either Brandi is lying about Denise for clout, or they really did hook up, and Brandi is violating their pact by blabbing about it to the whole world.

Either way, not cool.

“Brandi is trying to paint Denise to be a liar and that’s something she’s not. Some of the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] cast has been listening to Brandi, but a lot of them don’t know who to believe,” the source continued.

“It’s shaping up to be a huge storyline for the upcoming season, as it’s caused major fighting between the women and a lot of name calling amongst the cast has occurred.”

Well, at least the show will benefit from it.

Still, even though RHOBH could use a ratings boost following the exit of Lisa Vanderpump, it seems Denise would prefer that Brandi simply shut her yap.

“Denise and Aaron are in a very happy, healthy marriage and Denise has never been happier in a relationship,” the insider said.

“The whole situation has made Denise feel very uncomfortable.”

Despite Richards' adamant denials, Glanville is sticking to her story.

While she claims that her lawyers and employers have prohibited her from elaborating on her side of the story, Brandi has hinted that Denise is willfully misrepresenting an important part of the narrative:

"Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone," she recently tweeted.

We're guessing that difference seems pretty immatertial to Denise and her husband at the moment.