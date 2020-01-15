Deena Nicole Cortese Goes OFF on Fans: Stop Bullying My Son!

Back in January of 2019, Deena Nicole Cortese welcomed her first child, a baby boy named CJ.

Like most new moms, Deena began excitedly sharing CJ's pics on social media at the first opportunity.

Unfortunately, Deena is a public figure in the 21st century, which means concern-trolling d-bags and other sources of unsolicited advice are irresistibly drawn to her like moths to a flame.

In case you weren't aware, roughly 90 percent of all Instagram commenters are doctors.

These are not doctors who ever attended medical school or received any sort of degree, mind you, but they have the magical ability to issue diagnoses on the basis of a single photo.

And it seems many of these self-appointed physicians have decided to offer Deena their two cents on her son's well-being.

In this case, they've zeroed in on CJ's feet.

Not only do these amateur medical professionals feel that Deena is making a grave mistake by not putting shoes on her son, they also think there's something wrong with the little guy's toes.

Deena decided to respond to these morons today by informing that they're right in one respect -- CJ is indeed experiencing an issue with the development of his feet.

She pointed out, however, that in every other respect, they're so, so wrong.

"I've been getting a lot of messages about CJs feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at 1 years old," Deena wrote in her Instagram Story.

"Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he's not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I've already looked into what you see could be wrong ..because more than likely I have."

She went on to point out what should be obvious -- she spends 24 hours a day with the kid, and she probably knows a bit more about his health and development than a bunch of Instagram randos.

"Anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else," the Jersey Shore star continued.

"I just didn't think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he's not wearing shoes."

From there, Deena revealed the nature of CJ's diagnosis:

"That doesn't make a mother feel great," Deena continued.

"CJ has Metatarsus Adductus.. and will be getting night braces to get it corrected."

She added that this is not a new condition, but rather an issue that her son has struggled with for months:

"He's had it since he was born but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking," Deena explained.

"The doctor says it's common and we've been on top of it .. unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn't in shoes and just socks and booties."

Obviously, Deena didn't hold back in her remarks.

But this is more than just your standard celebrity clapback.

She maintained a civil tone and advised her followers on how to offer advice in the future ("maybe come in asking and not telling").

Despite the fact that she never lost her cool, howfever, it seems clear that Deena is getting fed up with the negative attention from "fans."

At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if she joins Snooki in retiring from Jersey Shore.