David Beador: Engaged to Controversial Girlfriend Lesley Cook!

David Beador has made it official.

And he can likely expect some official -- or at least, some very harsh -- backlash against him any second now as a result.

Late Thursday, Lesley Cook confirmed on Instagram that she had accepted the proposal from David, who only just finalized his divorced from Real Housewives of Orange County alum Shannon Beador nine months ago.

“Today I Said YES to the man of my dreams. You complete me!” Cook captioned the above photo of the pair on Instagram.

As you can clearly see, the photo also features Cook showing off a rather huge diamond ring on her finger.

David and Shannon, of course, went through one of the ugliest break-ups in Real Housewives history back in 2018.

It had a lot to do with Cook, who is significantly younger than David... who started sleeping with him while he was still married... and who some believe he got pregnant when they first got together.

Later on Thursday, Cook shared a smiling selfie with David where she flashed her engagement ring, writing along with it:

"Looking forward to eternity with my love, I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

The betrothed pair began dating in 2017, very soon after David and Shannon called it quits on their 17-year marriage in October of that same year -- although, as noted above, there's been plenty of speculation that Beador cheated on his wife with Cook.

He certainly wasn't shy about flaunting this romance in Shannon's face.

Cook and David met at SoulCycle and have often emphasized how their love of exercise brought them together.

Shannon, however, told Us Weekly in July 2018 that David dating Lesley so soon after the end of their marriage was very painful for her to witness.

“It hurt when I first found out, just the way that I found out because they were doing this public, Instagram, childish nonsense,” Shannon said at the time, adding:

“I knew I was going to be replaced and that’s fine … It could be any girl, it’s just the timeframe, that’s all.”

In April 2019, Shannon and David finally reached a divorce settlement, the details of which have been kept quiet.

They announced their separation in a statement to BravoTV in October 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon said back then.

“We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional period.”

Indeed, the ex-couple’s vicious divorce included a custody battle for their three daughters Sophie, 18, and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Cook, for her part, supported David throughout the custody battle and praised David as a father in an interview with Us Weekly in March 2018.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive,” Cook told this tabloid.

“He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them. His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much.

"The girls will always come first.”