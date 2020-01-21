Courtland Rogers: Jenelle Evans' Ex Back In Jail ... Possibly For Good

Back in 2017, Jenelle Evans' ex-husband Courtland Rogers was released from prison after serving three years on heroin possession charges.

At the time, he vowed go sober up, settle down, and turn his life around.

Needless to say, he's had a hard time sticking to that promise.

Courtland has been arrested twice since his release -- once for possession and once for assaulting his pregnant wife.

(Yes, Courtland was able to sucker someone else into walking down the aisle with him. He married Lindsey Frazier in January of 2018.)

If you're like us, you've been wondering how Courtland keeps getting out of jail, especially considering he's been on probation since his release.

Well, according to a new report from TMZ, Rogers was arrested yet again this week.

And his third strike might carry some very long-lasting consequences.

The site claims that Rogers was taken into custody on charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug.

Drugs in that category are described as "highly addictive and mind-altering," and the list includes heroin, cocaine, meth, and the like.

Sounds like Rogers has failed to keep his nose clean in the most literal sense.

Courtland is facing an additional misdemeanor for possession of a schedule II drug, likely painkillers or some other illegally-obtained prescription medication.

Only the OG Teen Mom 2 fans will remember Courtland, who was a fixture during Jenelle's heroin days.

Their marriage was short-lived, but it was during this time that Evans established herself as far more troubled than your typical reality TV trainwreck.

She's doubled down on that image repeatedly over the years, racking up numerous arrests, as well as accusations of child and animal abuse.

But amazingly, Courtland may have actually outdone his first wife in the f--k up department.

If he's convicted of the current charges against him, Rogers could be locked for more than a decade.

It's easy to make fun of the guy -- and we've certainly engaged in a bit of Courtland-bashing today -- but it's also important to bear in mind that Rogers is a new dad who's obviously caught in the throes of a life-destroying addiction.

If he manages to beat the rap again, we sincerely hope that Rogers will seek and find the help he seems to do desperately need.