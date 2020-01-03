Cody Simpson Responds to Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumors

What's going on with Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus?

Well, that's a complicated question, and the answer varies greatly depending on when you ask and whose story you choose to believe.

Over the holidays, it was reported that Miley and Cody had broken up.

Shortly thereafter, Miley squashed that rumor and revealed that she is indeed still banging Cody.

It remains unclear if Cyrus and Simpson broke up and got back together, or if they never parted ways at all

Either way, it does look as though Cody and Miley are currently an item.

But the rumors about Cody's behavior that allegedly led to their breakup are still circulating on social media.

According to a scandalous report from Page Six, Cody went out the day before Christmas Eve, and he spent the night engaging in some serious canoodling with unidentified female fans.

“He was drinking and flirting with girls,” one insider told the outlet.

“He was texting Miley while there.”

And apparently, toward the end of the night, Cody's affections went beyond flirting:

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting,” the insider claimed.

“And he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

Well, at least there was no tongue. That's something, right?

Cody and Miley have attempted to downplay these rumors, but Cyrus' posts from Christmas Eve, seem to indicate that she was in a bad place for the holidays.

“Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!”

She brought her signature brand of positivity to the post, but it still sounds as though Miley experienced a rough holiday season.

Speaking with Page Six, however, Cody denied the cheating rumors and reminded the outlet that he spent Christmas with Miley and her family in Tennessee.

“It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” Simpson said.

Cody added that he and Miley “great,” and that reports of his flirting are “stupid.”

Pretty lame-ass, boilerplate denial, if you ask us -- but it apparently it was good enough for Miley!