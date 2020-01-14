Chris Harrison: The End of Peter's Season Will Crush Your Heart

We saw some feuding explode on this week's episode, and if you follow The Bachelor spoilers, you know that's not the end of it.

Now, Chris Harrison is teasing that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor ends in an unprecedented and "gut-wrenching" way.

Just days ago, Harrison told celebrity gossip site Us Weekly what viewers can expect in Peter's doozy of a season.

"It’s a very dramatic start, as they say, but it always is!" he acknowledged of Season 24 (and literally every season).

"You look at Colton Underwood‘s season and that was crazy for how it went down," Chris pointed out.

He added: "Hannah Brown‘s season was crazy, in a totally different way."

"Now Peter Weber‘s season is unpredictable and riveting in another way," Chris teased. "And we don’t see it coming."

"It’s something that the producers didn’t know about," Chris admitted, referring to this season's big, unknown twist.

"It’s something Peter and I didn’t know about."

"Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before," Chris shared about late in Peter's season.

He shared how painful and emotionally jarring the twist will be, describing it: "It’s gut-wrenching."

Some fans have guessed that it has to do with what we know about Victoria Fuller and her controversial past.

However, what we've seen on the big teaser for this season suggests that it may be something very different.

In more visual teasers, we've seen Chris approach Peter just as he is about, it seems, to hand out his final rose.

It looks like he's about to propose, but ...

"There’s something I just found out,” Chris is seen telling him, though we of course do not hear his next words.

Whatever those words might reveal, we then see the handsome pilot laying down while surrounded by the crew.

We know the producers can edit a promo like it's their jobs. But man, that just looks dramatic and excruciating.

“It’s just like the last thing I needed to hear," Peter confesses in the teaser, and then it gets even more painful.

In the meantime, we also see Weber's mom crying.

She begs, "Don't let her go. Bring her home to us."

We don't know which woman she's referring to here, but it's clear that she has strong feelings on the subject.

One of the things that makes Season 24 so distinct from other recent seasons is that not even Reality Steve, Bachelor spoiler god that he is, knows the whole of how it ends. At least not yet.

Oh, there have been "false positives" before, quickly corrected.

Many suspect that ABC has arranged for misinformation to be "leaked" to discredit leakers. Diabolical.

But in this case, despite all that we know (or think we know) about the end, we don't know the answer to the ultimate question:

Is Peter engaged right now?

But even Harrison himself acknowledges that the truth could leak sooner or later.

"I don’t know if anybody can say that [it won’t be spoiled],” he admitted. “I don’t know how you say that."

"In this day and age, stuff gets out," he noted.

"Who knows what will happen."

The one thing that we can say with a reasonable degree of certainty is that Peter and Hannah Brown do not appear to be endgame.

Hannah is getting an extraordinary amount of hate, mostly from people who dislike her because she (gasp) had sex with her boyfriend.

We know, right? So crazy.

Of course, the real reason that she's back is because ABC and producers wanted her back. She makes good TV. Hands down.

She and Peter have to put themselves through some very uncomfortable emotions on screen, because it's good TV. The end.

Who do you think is endgame? Check out the full roster of available, aspiring Mrs. Webers below and make your selection.