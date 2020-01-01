Charlie Noxon, Son of Orange is the New Black Creator, Dies in Ski Accident

Charlie Noxon, the son of Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan, died tragically in a skiing accident in Utah on Tuesday night.

He was only 20 years old.

Noxon was in Park City for the holiday with his dad, journalist Christopher Noxon, and two siblings, TMZ and other outlets have reported.

According to law enforcement sources, Noxon fell on the slopes... and it was clear right away that he required immediate medical attention.

A helicopter from the University of Utah's Medivac Unit was dispatched, per TMZ insiders, and the vehicle took Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Aside from the fact that Noxon fell and that the injury turned out to be fatal, no other details are available at this time.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright says authorities are involved in the accidental death investigation and an official report is expected in the coming days.

For now, a statement from Park City Mountain said “a serious incident” took place “on the mountain” on December 31, “involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.” It did not identify the individual.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

Charlie appeared on an episode of Weeds back in 2008.

Kohan and Noxon, the brother of television writer Marti Noxon, divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

The wildly respected artist and producer was often in the news last year because Orange is the New Black, widely considered the most influential series in Netflix history, wrapped up its beloved seven-season run.

Moreover, there's been talk of a Weeds revival, with show star Mary Louise Parker set to reprise her role on the dark Shwotime comedy.

The new program would pick up 10 years after the events of the original and focus on the era of marijuana legalization.

Parker is also set as a producer for the revival, which would come from writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow, who previously worked as a writer and eventually co-executive producer on the original.

Kohan, who rarely does interviews, once noted: “I chose to be a writer for a reason. I don’t particularly want to be in front of the camera, so to speak.”

Our thoughts go out to her family at this time.

May her son rest in eternal peace.