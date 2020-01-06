Cameron Diaz: When Did She Actually Welcome Her Surprise Baby?

Cameron Diaz once surprised movie goers in the film There's Something About Mary when she used Ben Stiller's semen as hair gel.

That was in 1998.

Fast forward more than 20 years later and the actress surprised fans even more by announcing something she and husband Benji Madden has done with his man juice:

Make a baby!

Indeed, Diaz stunned the celebrity gossip world late last week when she announced that had become a first-time mother -- at the age of 47!

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” she and her husband wrote on Instagram by way of confirmation, adding at the time:

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.'

Concluded the happy and steady couple:

While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.

So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.

From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.

Diaz and Madden got married in 2015 and have successfully avoided the spotlight almost altogether ever since.

We had no idea she was even pregnant for nine months last year!

Aside from a lovely birthday tribute to his wife upon her 45th birthday, Madden has said nearly nothing about Diaz in the years since becoming her husband.

And now they're the parents to a unique-named little girl. How exciting, right?!?

As for what else we can report at the moment?

A source tells People Magazine that Diaz and Madden welcomed Raddix “right before New Years in Los Angeles," saying of the stars:

You can tell they are just the happiest. It’s very emotional for them."

The couple apparently wanted to start a family ever since exchanging vows back in the day, but may have had trouble conceiving due to Diaz's age. (That's merely a guess on our part.)

"Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” the source told this aforementioned publication. “Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby."

Their daughter’s arrival comes five months after Diaz opened up about her life with the Good Charlotte rocker and how they find peace away from the glare of Hollywood.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told InStyle in August for its special 25th-anniversary issue.

She concluded this summer:

“He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage.

"It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”