Cameron Diaz Gives Birth to First Child, Was Apparently Pregnant

Cameron Diaz has welcomed her very first child into the world.

In related news: Cameron Diaz was apparently pregnant with her very first child for the last nine months or so.

Who knew?!?

The actress and husband Benji Madden dropped this baby bombshell on to the world today, stunning social media followers by confirming they're now parents to a little girl...

... with a unique name.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the couple wrote online, revealing their child's existence and name as follows:

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz has managed to keep such a low profile over the past year or so that we don't even recall seeing reports that she was prregnant.

This ability to remain conspicuous ought to pay off going forward for the stars, who emphasized their desire to keep their daughter far away from the spotlight.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the statement continued.

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon]."

Concluded the private brand new parents:

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.

"Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]."

Pretty great, right?

Diaz and Madden got married at the latter's Beverly Hills home back in January of 2015 in a ceremony that was attended by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Samantha Ronson, Lionel Richie, Toni Collette, Nancy Juvonen, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Robin Antin.

They've quietly remained one of the happier and steadier couples in Hollywood ever since.

Heck, we haven't even written about Diaz in over two years -- and the last time we did, it was to share Madden's sweet birthday tribute to his wife.

Speaking to InStyle this past August, though, Diaz said that her marriage to Madden was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner," she told the publication, adding:

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bullsh-t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."

CONGRATS TO THE COUPLE ON THEIR NEW DAUGHTER!