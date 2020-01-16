Cameron Diaz Celebrates Motherhood, Parties with Drew Barrymore!

On January 3, Cameron Diaz announced the birth of baby Raddix, shocking and delighted her countless fans.

Just because she's a new mom doesn't mean that she doesn't have time to party and pop champagne with a friend -- Drew Barrymore.

RadarOnline reports that the longtime friends and Charlie's Angels alums were spotted partying at the Polo Lounge together.

"Cameron and Drew and another lady were sitting in a booth near the bar," the insider reveals.

The spy divulges: "and there was a bucket with champagne in ice next to them."

Well, clearly, Cameron has a lot to celebrate, and who better to celebrate by your side than a beloved and talented friend.

Of course, Cameron is a mom now on top of being in her mid-forties, so maybe she didn't feel like staying up at all hours of the night.

"It was early," the eyewtiness characterizes, "about 6 p.m."

The source opines: "They looked like they were having a great time."

We're so happy for them that they were able to catch up. Countless new moms wish that they had the time and childcare resources to do the same.

Cameron Diaz stunned the world this month with a surprise announcement that she and her husband of five years, Benji Madden, are now parents.

"We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," she wrote on Instagram.

Raddix sounds like a cool game, but does not quite pass the run it by a group of cruel 12-year-old girls and see if they can tear it to shreds test.

Cameron gushed: "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

“While we are overjoyed to share this news," Cameron noted, "we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy."

"So we won’t be posting or sharing any more details," she emphasized. Good.

At least, Cameron says that she won't be sharing further information on her newborn "other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

"Some would even say RAD," she joked, adding a smiling emoticon to acknowledge her goofy pun.

Drew Barrymore isn't Cameron's only close friend who's happy to see her so happy.

Most of us see Gwyneth Paltrow as either a joke or a snake-oil-peddling menace, but she and Cameron go way back.

"We’re very, very excited," Gwyneth gushed about her pal's newfound role as a mother.

She predicted how Cameron will be as a mother: "She’s going to be the best."

Cameron and Joel completed an expansion on their home last year -- which we now understand to have been to make room for their growing family.

We can absolutely understand why they chose to add on to the house rather than move.

Cameron's in-laws, Joel Madden (Benji's twin brother) and Nicole Richie live just a little over 100 feet away from the house.

We're sure that they'll be happy to babysit, though given that Cameron is worth an estimated $140 million, she'll never be lacking in childcare.

We haven't seen Raddix ourselves yet, but in the mean time, we can simply guess what she might look like.