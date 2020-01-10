Cameron Diaz Baby Name: Where Did Raddix Come From?!?

Cameron Diaz stunned the celebrity gossip world on two levels last week.

First, the actress announced she had become a first-time mother at the age of 47.

Second, the actress announced she had become a first-time mother at the age of 47... to a girl named Raddix!

Cameron Diaz in 2014

Yes, Raddix.

While fans of Diaz and husband Benji Madden were understandably excited over the arrival of this baby (via surrogate), they were also a bit perplexed and curious.

Raddix?!? Where did the stars come up with such a unique name?

To be clear up front, we cannot say for certain. Neither Diaz nor Madden has commented on the name or said anything about the baby herself outside of their initial announcement.

Cameron Diaz Waves

However, friends of the beloved couple believe the name “Raddix” is a combination of “rad” (which is one of their favorite words, according to an Us Weekly insider) and a translation of “new beginning."

This is considered a fitting sentiment after Madden and Diaz's challenging journey to parenthood, which has been sort of well chronicled at this point.

“It’s so like Cam and Benji to pick a quirky yet meaningful name,” and “they agree it suits her perfectly," this source tells the aforementioned tabloid.

The actress and the musician had been trying for a baby via IVF, acupuncture and supplements for about five years before they opted for surrogacy, multiple outlets have reported since this news first broke.

Cameron Diaz on Tonight Show

The stars got married in 2015, a year after Diaz's last film, and almost immediately started trying for a baby.

Due to the actress' age, however, or perhaps due to other factors... they were sadly unable to do so prior to agreeing on surrogacy and meeting their little one on December 30.

"They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,"  a source previously said to Us Weekly.

We've also heard Madden and Diz are opting to NOT use a nanny and are instead hunkered down at home these days, being as hands-on with Raddix as possible.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the couple wrote on Instagram several days ago, revealing their child's existence and name as follows:

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

As you might expect, no photo was attached to this statement and we don't expect to see one any time soon,.

Benji and Cameron went on to emphasize how much they value both their own privacy and the privacy of their newborn.

benji message

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the statement continued, concluding as follows:

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji."

We continue to send our very best wishes to Madden and Diaz.

