Cameron Diaz Baby: Birth Certiciate, Shocking Middle Name... REVEALED!

As has been well documented over the past two weeks, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden spent many years trying to have a baby.

They were tragically unable to do so naturally, which is why they went the surrogate route last year and welcomed their first child just before the calendar turned to 2020.

Perhaps because they had all this time to think about their prospective son or daughter, however, the famous couple maybe gave extreme thought to his or her name.

And, if that was the case, they sure didn't disappoint.

Diaz and Madden, for starters, named their daughter Raddix; safe to say this was not among the 10 most popular girls names of the past year or decade.

Now, meanwhile, The Blast has obtained a copy of Raddix's birth certificiate -- and it reveals a middle name even more unusual and eccentric than this first one.

According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained and published by the aforementioned website, the Hollywood twosome chose to incorporate "Chloe" and "Wildflower" into Raddix's full moniker.

Her full name, for the record, is this: Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden.

It seems very much as if Diaz and Madden invented this name, with friends believing Raddix is combination of “rad” (which is one of their favorite words, according to an Us Weekly insider) and a translation of “new beginning."

The birth certificate also reveals Raddix's birthday is December 30, 2019.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the couple wrote online back on January 3, revealing their child's existence and name as follows:

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz hasn't starred in a movie since 2014.

She has said at times that she felt a need to step back from the spotlight from her own sanity and now, it appears, to also focus on her family.

Continued the couple two weeks ago:

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy.

""So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon]."

We absolutely adore this unusual name.

As for where it stands among all-time weird baby names? Click below to find out!