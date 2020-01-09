Cameron Diaz: Her Surprise Journey to Motherhood Explained

Cameron Diaz last starred in a movie nearly five years ago, anchoring a rebooted version of Annie as Miss Hannigan, a woman who appears to despise children.

This is now fairly ironic.

Why? Because the actress has been all over the news of late specifically because she just had a child!

To be specific, Diaz herself did not give birth on December 30.

But she and husband Benji Madden did welcome their first kid via a surrogate, a blessed development that took the Internet by total and complete surprise when the couple confirmed their daughter's existence a few days ago.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the stars wrote on Instagram at the time, adding:

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Concluded Madden and Diaz, clearly as excited as two people can be over this news:

While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy.

So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.

Neither Madden nor Diaz has said anything beyond this statement, which is totally understandable of course: They have a precious newborn at home to care for!

But how did Diaz even get here?

The actress has remained far out of the spotlight for years now, apparently struggling with trying to get pregnant and going through one painful scenario after another.

“While she was always in the spotlight, she was never comfortable in that role. It was stressful, and over the years it took a toll on her. She needed a break,” a source told People Magazine this past August, while another insider says Diaz “loves married life and just being with Benji."

The actress and the musician had been trying for a baby via IVF, acupuncture and supplements for about five years before they opted for surrogacy.

Diaz, meanwhile, opened up in InStyle’s 25th anniversary special last year about how becoming a celebrity was never really a life goal, certainly not when compared to becoming a mother.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago, that’s a long time,” she told this magazine at the time, explaining:

“I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. I don’t miss performing.”

It's worth noting, however, that Diaz said in 2014 that she was fine having never had any kids.

She was "never drawn" to parenthood, the star said in an interview back then.

And then she met Madden.

“It took some maturing, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of guy before Cameron took any kind of steady relationship seriously,” reports People, adding:

“Not only in the dating department but even more importantly in bringing a child into her daily life.”

Another insider said the couple met, fell in love and then quickly “focused on having a family," which included “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive.”

It took them five years to make the dream into a reality -- but some things are worth the wait, you know?