Cameron Diaz: All the Details Behind Her "Miracle" Baby

There's Something About Mary may have been the role that turned Cameron Diaz into a breakout star in Hollywood.

But, over the past few days, folks around the Internet have been saying something different, albeit related, when the topic turns to this actress:

There's Something About... Raddix!

Oh, yes, you guys: Raddix.

This is the unusual first name Diaz and husband Benji Madden have given to their first child, who reportedly entered the world just before New Year's Day.

The news came as a complete shock to celebrity gossip fans for two primary reasons:

Diaz is 47 years old. We never even knew she was pregnant.

As it turns out, however, both these points are related... and the latest issue of Us Weekly explains how the second isn't even relevant.

This is what we can now confirm about Raddix:

She was born on December 30... to a surrogate.

As we perhaps should have guessed, Diaz never had a baby bump to hide because another woman was hired to actually birth her daughter, which is a common practice for anyone who has trouble conceiving or could have medical complications if she were to get pregnant.

Without divulging too many specifics behind the process for Diaz and Madden, an insider tells Us Weekly:

“They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

A source previously -- as in, prior to Raddix's arrival -- revealed to this same tabloid that the actress and the musician had been trying for a baby via IVF, acupuncture and supplements.

To no avail, sadly.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet," this source explained.

"They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending."

Alas, here they are now.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the stars wrote online last week, confirming their child's existence and name as follows:

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy.

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Neither Diaz nor Madden has said anything beyond this statement.

But we understand why: They have a precious newborn at home and, as has been reported by numerous outlets, they have not hired a nanny to help out in any way.

“They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here,” concludes the Us Weekly insider.

“They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations."