Brooks Laich to "Explore His Own Sexuality" After Wife Julianne Hough Comes Out as "Not Straight"

Back in September, Julianne Hough came out as "not straight" and spoke about how much it meant that she chose her husband.

Now, husband Brooks Laich is talking about wanting to learn more about his own sexuality.

Brooks Laich knows that just because he's 36 years old and married doesn't mean that he's done learning who he is.

It's now 2020 (Happy New Year!) and like countless others, Brooks is making his New Year's Resolutions. He's also sharing them.

He wants to travel to Turkey and Croatia, he reveals in his Instagram Story. He wants to start playing the piano again.

Brooks wants to have more space in his day and wants to be more present in his relationship.

When it came time to write down what he most wants to learn, Brooks is not holding back.

"I want to learn more about intimiacy and my sexuality," Brooks reveals in his Story.

Some people don't even start exploring intimacy until marriage, and that's an incredible thing for him and his wife to pursue together.

And contrary to what some may think, it's never too late to learn more about your own sexuality.

Early this autumn, Julianne opened up about her own sexuality as part of her journey of self-actualization and authenticity.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she reflected.

"I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?'" she recalled asking herself.

Julainne revealed: "But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."

"Now we have a more intimate relationship..." Julianne shared about her marriage.

She then recounted: "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?'"

"I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" Julainne told her husband.

Countless bi women, pan women, and other WLW who don't use a specific label marry men. It doesn't change their identitiy or sexuality.

"My husband is the most supportive person ever," Julianne later gushed during an interview.

She added: "We talk about it all the time, if that [were] not the case we would have a very different relationship."

"But the reason why our relationship works," Julianne explained, "is because we're completely raw and open and exposed."

And clearly, that openness extends to some extent to the general public and not just to one another.

We should of course clarify that Brooks saying that he wants to learn more about his sexuality is not the same as coming out as, well, anything.

Plenty of people have the good sense to actually think about and process who they are as a sexual being.

Brooks' introspection may not even focus upon gender, but upon any facet of sexuality within his marriage.

And he could always spend 2020 looking deep within himself and concluding that, yep, he's straight.

Some people may look at a husband looking into his sexuality with his non-straight wife and think of swingers or open marriages.

While our culture sort of drives these thoughts, assumptions are rooted in biphobia.

You know how some people think that kids seeing, say, a pair of cartoon princesses kiss is somehow less appropriate than seeing a princess kiss a prince?

That's because a lot of people link any non-straight sexuality purely with sex rather than with someone's sense of identity.

The truth is that there's no shortage of happily married and monogamous bi folks, and plenty of them are married to each other.

That goes for same-sex couples as well as couples that look just like Julianne and Brooks.

We're happy for Brooks as he embarks upon (or at least continues) his journey of self-discovery.

It's also important that he chose to share this with fans.

Plenty of non-famous men who aren't married to gorgeous women should know that it's okay to find out who they are.