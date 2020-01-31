Brielle Biermann: See Her Radical Transformation!

by at .

She's new.

But is she improved?

Earlier this week, Brielle Biermann seemingly completed her recent transformation, posting the following photo of herself on Instagram.

Brielle Biermann with Brown Hair

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," the 22-year captioned the snapshot, eliciting praise from sister Ariana Biermann and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who said the new look was "beautiful."

Most followers seem to agree.

The Bravo personality's hair change has been a month in the making, and she has been helpfully documenting her progress for her 1.3 million followers over these past several months.

Let's flash back to December of 2019, for example...

The New Brielle Biermann

Remember that mirror selfie Biermann posted deciding to change up her look?

"Hot girl like Arizona I LOVE U @hairby_chrissy," she captioned her post.

At the time, the Don't Be Tardy kept the hairs framing her face blond, yet has since toned them down for a more darker honey shade that she dubbed "Milk chocolate souflé."

Oh, and she also deflated her lip filters!

Brielle Biermann is a Knockout in 2020

Taking to Instagram early in the year, Brielle told fans that this was the first step towards becoming a "new me" in 2020.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days," she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Days later, she posted a new selfie, writing:

"Last night before we dissolved even more!"

Brielle Biermann and Her Famous Lips

In early 2019, Biermann explained that she was insecure about her lips "because I had none," which was a sentiment also expressed awhile back by Kylie Jenner, probably the best known lip-filler user.

She went on to say she had been waiting since age 14 to get them plumped, saying:

"If I could've done it sooner, I would've, and I don't regret it. I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."

Brielle's famous mother also confirmed her daughter's use of these accessories awhile back.

Brielle Biermann Dresses "Casual"

"Brielle did have her lips done," Kim said in 2016, elaborating as follows:

"She's been talking about her lips for, I don't know, since she was 14 years old.

"I said, 'Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult...' Well guess what? She's 19...and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'"

She added back then:

She added:

"I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle. It's not for anybody else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult...I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle."

Brielle Biermann New Selfie

That's what a mom ought to say, right?

And it now sounds as if Brielle feels like her best self with her original lips and some brown hair.

What do you think of her fresh look?

Show Comments
Tags:

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann Photos

The New Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann with Brown Hair
Brielle Biermann is a Knockout in 2020
Brielle Biermann Flaunts Her Beach Booty on Instagram
Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak, and Ariana Biermann Look Alike
Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, and Kim Zolciak: Three for One

Brielle Biermann Videos

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Who Just Got FIRED?!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Who Just Got FIRED?!
Brielle Biermann Bares Breast Online After Kim Zolciak Insists and Films Her
Brielle Biermann Bares Breast Online After Kim Zolciak Insists and Films Her
Kim Zolciak: See Her Family React to Son Kash's Dog Attack!
Kim Zolciak: See Her Family React to Son Kash's Dog Attack!