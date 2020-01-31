Brielle Biermann: See Her Radical Transformation!

She's new.

But is she improved?

Earlier this week, Brielle Biermann seemingly completed her recent transformation, posting the following photo of herself on Instagram.

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," the 22-year captioned the snapshot, eliciting praise from sister Ariana Biermann and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who said the new look was "beautiful."

Most followers seem to agree.

The Bravo personality's hair change has been a month in the making, and she has been helpfully documenting her progress for her 1.3 million followers over these past several months.

Let's flash back to December of 2019, for example...

Remember that mirror selfie Biermann posted deciding to change up her look?

"Hot girl like Arizona I LOVE U @hairby_chrissy," she captioned her post.

At the time, the Don't Be Tardy kept the hairs framing her face blond, yet has since toned them down for a more darker honey shade that she dubbed "Milk chocolate souflé."

Oh, and she also deflated her lip filters!

Taking to Instagram early in the year, Brielle told fans that this was the first step towards becoming a "new me" in 2020.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days," she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Days later, she posted a new selfie, writing:

"Last night before we dissolved even more!"

In early 2019, Biermann explained that she was insecure about her lips "because I had none," which was a sentiment also expressed awhile back by Kylie Jenner, probably the best known lip-filler user.

She went on to say she had been waiting since age 14 to get them plumped, saying:

"If I could've done it sooner, I would've, and I don't regret it. I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."

Brielle's famous mother also confirmed her daughter's use of these accessories awhile back.

"Brielle did have her lips done," Kim said in 2016, elaborating as follows:

"She's been talking about her lips for, I don't know, since she was 14 years old.

"I said, 'Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult...' Well guess what? She's 19...and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'"

She added back then:

"I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle. It's not for anybody else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult...I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle."

That's what a mom ought to say, right?

And it now sounds as if Brielle feels like her best self with her original lips and some brown hair.

What do you think of her fresh look?