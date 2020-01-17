Briana DeJesus SHADES Kailyn Lowry Over Pregnancy News: Bish Never Learns!

With each day that goes by with no official denial, it becomes more and more clear that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

Yes, in case you haven't heard, Kail appears to be carrying Chris Lopez's baby.

The news is especially surprising given the fact that Kail currently has a restraining order against Chris.

And, based on her July due date, it seems she became pregnant right around the time she reported him for domestic assault.

This is one crazy turn of events, even for Kail.

Lowry has been uncharacteristically quiet on the subject, but others have been doing plenty of talking on her behalf.

First, there was Lopez's aunt, who "revealed" the pregnancy by posting what she claimed was a photo of Kail's ultrasound.

(The pic remains unconfirmed, hence our quotes around "revealed.")

And now, Kail's longtime rival, Briana DeJesus, is speaking out on the matter - and some fans think she's throwing a bit of shade in Kail's direction.

The beef between the Teen Mom 2 co-stars goes back a long way and is quite legendary.

As you may recall, Briana began dating Javi Marroquin, Kail's ex-husband, shortly after being cast on the show.

Kail wasn't thrilled with the idea of a newcomer hooking up with her former spouse, and while the bad blood is mostly dormant these days, these two are still far from being besties.

Without mentioning Kail by name, Briana sounded off on the topic of public pregnancies this week.

“Damn yo! If I ever get pregnant again, I am definitely pulling a Kylie Jenner,” she tweeted.

By this, she presumably means keeping it to herself and going into hiding.

“Can’t nobody enjoy anything now a days. Smh," Briana added.

“I am not telling a damn soul," DeJesus continued. "Oh, you see my belly getter bigger? Nah, I’m just fat."

It's not clear if Kylie Jenner is the best comparison here but we do see the point she's trying to make.

Not surprisingly, many fans assumed Briana was referencing her co-star's alleged pregnancy.

“Not 100% if [you] are referring to a certain pregnancy rumor or just talking in general but a pregnancy is a personal thing and should be announced on their terms when ready to do so,” one fan tweeted.

“Betcha she is referring to Kails latest pregnancy rumor," another chimed in.

Betcha she's loving the attention she knew this would get. That's for sure.

Briana did not respond to the requests for clarification, and this might be one of those situations in which silence speaks volumes.

However, it's worth pointing out that even if she is talking about Kailyn, that doesn't necessarily mean she's talking trash.

It seems her issue is more with the fact that living under the microscope of social media can negatively impact a pregnancy.

DeJesus, who has two daughters by two different men (Kail has three sons by three different men), can relate on some level.

After all, Briana is praising people who keep pregnancy news to themselves, which is exactly what Lowry seems to be doing.

For her part, Kail has had very little to say on the matter, but it seems all the speculation is beginning to wear her down.

One of her most recent tweets reads simply:

“Defeated. Y’all won.”

What did we win? It's unclear, but we'll keep you updated on this developing story as further information becomes available.